‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Gabby Windey, Jordin Sparks, Wayne Brady and More

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago
Ready to dance with somebody! The season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars was officially announced on Good Morning America on Thursday, September 8.

Among the names are Teresa Giudice , Selma Blair , Vinny Guadagnino
and Jessie James Decker One day prior, sources exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Gabby Windey , Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady are set to compete on the series.

In addition to Joseph Baena , who Us previously confirmed is part of the cast, GMA announced Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio ’s involvement on Wednesday, September 7.

"I thought it was a prank," the 18-year-old TikTok star said of the mother-daughter duo’s casting. "But when they were like, 'No, this is real,' I was so excited for the both of us — especially to do this together."

Heidi, 50, noted that it’s "been a very long time" since she danced competitively in high school. “We’ll see if it's like riding a bike and if I can pick up choreography,” she said.

Charli, meanwhile, has made a name for herself via her dancing skills on social media.

"When it comes to the actual choreography, I would love to maybe do a little nod to why I am even here and what got me here,” she said of performing TikTok “moves” on the show. “But I think I'm really going to work on the technical parts of ballroom dance.”

The teenager went on to joke about the family competition, noting she hopes her sister, Dixie D'Amelio , is rooting for her.

“It would be nice to have some smack talk but she still also is my mother. I’m 18 but she can still ground me if she really wants to, so I can't be too harsh. I still have to remember she is my mom so I have to respect her,” she said. “There's definitely going to be a little side-eye if my own father or sister don't vote for me. I guess we're going to have to see who they like better.”

Charli added: “I think my sister is definitely on my side. She is my roommate, so she has to live with me — she better be on my side!"

Season 31 of DWTS marks the first installment on Disney+ instead of ABC. Tyra Banks , who took over as host for season 29, will be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro . Returning pros include Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Disney+ Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for the full cast:

