Fan Casually Walks onto Field, Watches a Full Play in the Middle of LSU-Southern Football Game
There was a lot of excitement in the air for the historic matchup between LSU and Southern, but one fan found himself a little too close to the action. According to WAFB, LSU student Marwan Okeil was issued a misdemeanor summons after he allegedly walked out onto the field during Saturday night's football game between LSU and Southern.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted at UL Game in Lafayette [PHOTO]
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
Blown Safety Call May Have Cost Texas Upset Over Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide barely scraped by with a 20-19 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but a combination of too many penalties and intense defensive play kept the Tide's offense, led by returning Heisman winner Bryce Young, from performing at their usual level. But that final score could...
LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start
It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU
BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022. If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe. The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified...
Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier Ready to Step In to Fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279
As the fight world progresses through a wild weekend of events ahead of its UFC 279 event, one of the fighters who is slated to participate in the main event is seemingly missing weight. Now, Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier is showing on social media that he is ready to step in to take the fight against Nate Diaz.
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
A popular chain restaurant is planning to open more stores in Louisiana but this one is an interesting restaurant, its famous cuisine is Guatemalan. Now Louisiana is known for its food but we also embrace and love cuisine that is not native to our state, and Guatemalan food is one of those beloved cuisines.
Did You Know—You Can Hang out with Sloths in Louisiana?
Did you know that you can play with Sloth right here in Louisiana?. I love Sloths and have frequently told people that Sloths are my spirit animal. So when I stumbled across a story from Only in Louisiana this morning it made me so happy. Barn Hill Preserve is located...
Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show
The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show "Restaurant: Impossible." The Chef Robert Irvine-hosted show will be filming over the next two weeks at a couple of different Baton Rouge restaurants. The first restaurant they'll be helping rescue will be Pimanyoli's located at...
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
Louisiana School Maintenance Man Arrested: Video Voyeurism
A maintenance coordinator at a Louisiana school has been arrested on video voyeurism charges. According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office, on August 30, 2022, a camera was found in a girls' restroom on the campus, which is located in St. John the Baptist Parish. The school where...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler. On Friday, (Sep. 2) around 4:30 p.m. police say they located a man driving a purple four-wheeler on Saguaro Avenue near Florida Boulevard. The man was holding a small child with him on the ATV and police say neither was wearing a helmet or any protective gear.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
Lafayette Cancer Survivor Wants Stolen Sentimental Ring Returned
A cancer survivor in Lafayette is asking for the return of a sentimental ring that was stolen from her. According to her social media post, Morgan Rees was awoken this morning by the Lafayette City Police with some bad news: her car had been burglarized. Rees states, in her post,...
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette
Are you in the market for a new job? If so you are in luck!. Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The Oil and Gas Job Fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm. “This is...
Suspect Ordered Customers to the Ground, Fires Rounds in Armed Robbery of Youngsville Dollar General
A scary situation unfolded at a local Youngsville Dollar General store on Friday night. On September 9, just before 9:30 p.m. police say a black male suspect entered the Dollar General store located off the Youngsville Highway, firing one round from a black revolver and ordering every customer inside the store to "get on the ground."
