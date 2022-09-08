ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KPEL 96.5

Blown Safety Call May Have Cost Texas Upset Over Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide barely scraped by with a 20-19 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but a combination of too many penalties and intense defensive play kept the Tide's offense, led by returning Heisman winner Bryce Young, from performing at their usual level. But that final score could...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KPEL 96.5

LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start

It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU

BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City

There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer

It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette

Are you in the market for a new job? If so you are in luck!. Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The Oil and Gas Job Fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm. "This is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

