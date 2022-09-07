Read full article on original website
13 Halloween costumes that kids—and parents—will love
The best Halloween costumes for kids, including Hocus Pocus, Harry Potter, Super Mario, and Star Wars.
disneydining.com
Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area
If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
Disney Shows Off First Looks at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Little Mermaid’
A trio of anticipated live-action Disney films took center stage at D23, with looks at the new Lion King prequel, Snow White and The Little Mermaid. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins showed off a look (and revealed the title) of his upcoming Lion King take, with Mufasa: Lion King bowing in 2024. Jenkins also revealed it follow the rise of Mufasa and feature young versions of characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Inside Out' Sequel, Alien Movie 'Elio' Set at PixarFirst 'Haunted Mansion' Footage Hits D23'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted'...
disneydining.com
Breaking News: First Look at Mickey’s Toontown
Earlier this year, Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland closed for its long-awaited reimagining. The revamped area will feature a clone of Hollywood Studios Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, as well as places for young children to play. At the IAAPA Expo earlier this year, when the project was announced,...
WDW News Today
Complimentary Ear Hats and Buttons Available for Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day
It’s Disney+ Day, and guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can join in the festivities with complimentary ear hats and buttons for today only. The button is dated and slightly different from last year’s button. The small ear hat is new this year. Last year, guests received a...
WDW News Today
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Full Trailer Debuts
Today at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, a full trailer debuted for the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2” during the “Studio Showcase Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel. Shortly thereafter, the official Walt Disney Studios account sent the trailer out. As we...
disneydining.com
Disney Shares a Closer Look at EPCOT’s New ‘Moana’ Attraction
If you are a Walt Disney World Resort fan, and you keep up with all the exciting Disney news, then you know that EPCOT is undergoing a massive transformation. For one, Disney has unified EPCOT by creating four distinctive lands. The World Showcase is keeping its name and is being joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. EPCOT has also seen the opening of two brand-new rides — Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, located in the France Pavilion, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which can be found in the World Discovery area, taking the place of Ellen’s Energy Adventure.
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
The Princess and the Frog-themed "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" will be at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Disney fans finally got a first look at "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," the ride that will replace Splash Mountain. A large model of the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is on display at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo, which kicks off today in Anaheim, California. The ride is coming to both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida in late 2024....
Collider
'Spirit Halloween: The Movie' Summons Even More Scares in New Trailer
The popular Halloween one-stop shop that only appears once a year is getting the movie treatment, with a trailer that shows five adventurous young characters embarking on a rather unusual creepy mission: to spend their "best holiday" night in a Spirit Halloween pop-up store, which is also a home to vengeful spirits. The David Poag-directed horror-comedy flick, Spirit Halloween: The Movie, has just received an even creepier second trailer, showing the characters in a state of supernatural mess with more terrifying possessed Halloween items, ready to give the kids the night they wouldn't have expected to happen.
WDW News Today
Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle Appearing at Oogie Boogie Bash in ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters Costumes
Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow are debuting their new “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters costumes this fall. As previously announced, they will appear in the costumes on Disney Cruise Line, but Disney Parks just revealed they will also wear them to Oogie Boogie Bash. Minnie is dressed...
WDW News Today
New ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Sally and Jack Skellington Ear Headbands at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new Jack Skellington ear headbands and a Sally ear headband have arrived at Disneyland Resort for Halloween. Pick these up with other “The Nightmare Before Christmas” merchandise throughout Disneyland. Sally Ear Headband – $29.99...
WDW News Today
New D23 Expo Munchlings Plush, Color Me Courtney Tiana Collection, World of Wakanda Collection, and ‘Star Wars’ Guided by the Light Collection Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As D23 Expo 2022 kicks off in California, merchandise collections launched at the expo are now available on shopDisney. This merchandise includes the new Disney Munchlings plush, Color Me Courtney’s Tiana collection, “Black Panther” World of Wakanda collection, and Ashley Eckstein’s “Star Wars” Guided by the Light collection.
WDW News Today
New Entrance With Giant Character Statues Coming to Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris
As part of the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, a new entrance to Toy Story Playland will feature the same giant character statues as other Toy Story Lands around the world. Statues of Jessie and Woody are depicted in concept art currently on display at D23...
Hally Hair and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cast a Spell Aiming for Bewitching Shine
Hally Hair is collaborating with Disney on a spookily themed hair set celebrating “Hocus Pocus 2.”. Inspired by the forthcoming Halloween season comedy, The Bewitching Shine Fluffy G set includes a wide-tooth comb customized with an artful image of the film’s iconic Sanderson sisters — a staple Halloween costume in recent years — and a Fluffy G foaming hair gloss bottle in the color Premiere Clear.
Marvel Pays Tribute to Monster Movie Classics with Teaser for Werewolf by Night Halloween Special
"This Halloween, you can't escape the shock, the terror of Werewolf by Night," the narrator says in the new teaser, revealed Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo Marvel Studios is ready for Halloween! On Saturday, the Disney studio revealed a teaser for its first TV special, the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night, at Disney's D23 Expo. Shot like classic monster movies in black-and-white, Werewolf by Night tells the story of Jack Russell, played by Gael Garcia Bernal, who transforms into a werewolf at night due to his family curse. Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in 1972, Jack manages to conquer powers...
WDW News Today
New Copper, Shimmer Almond, and Button Minnie Ear Headbands at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Three new Minnie ear headbands have arrived for fall at Walt Disney World. We found these copper ears at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom, the shimmery almond ears at World of Disney in Disney Springs, and the button Minnie ears in Mouse About Town at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Loungefly Mini Backpack and Pin Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The wheel of Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction merchandise keeps turning, and the latest arrivals at Walt Disney World are themed to Prince Charming Regal Carrousel!. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Loungefly Mini...
ABC News
Watch the Sanderson sisters run ‘amok, amok, amok’ in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ official trailer
Fans at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, were put under a spell when the official trailer for "Hocus Pocus 2" dropped for the first time. The one minute and 53 second trailer features the three witches from the iconic first film: Winifred, Sarah and Mary Winifred, which are played by Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies
September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
Netflix announces Halloween 2022 line-up of spooky movie and TV releases
Netflix has announced its Halloween programming of spooky movies and TV shows, titled 'Netflix and Chills', and there are sure to be a few new additions to our list of the best Netflix horror movies coming soon. The program kicks off on September 9 with End of the Road, a thriller starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris that follows a family being pursued by a killer through the New Mexico desert.
