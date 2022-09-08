ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West

The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday night

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Cavan Biggio versus Rangers starter Kohei Arihara. In 337 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .207 batting average with a .572 OPS, 3...
MLB
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
BRONX, NY
CBS LA

Astros slug 5 HRs, crush Angels 12-4

Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini hit two of Houston's five home runs, and the AL West-leading Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-4 on Sunday for their 90th win of the season.Trailing 3-0, the Astros rallied for five runs in the third. Mauricio Dubón led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Tucker Davidson (2-6) hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases, Davidson was replaced by Mike Mayers, who Bregman greeted with his grand slam to right-center.It was Bregman's fourth career grand slam and first since May 5, 2019, against the Angels.Mike Trout, who has homered in...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster

With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Astros begin 3-game series with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (60-77, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (88-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (0-0); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -232, Angels +189; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Utilityman Díaz Homers in Second Rehab Game

With Aledmys Díaz expected to join the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Detroit, the utilityman continued his rehab assignment Saturday with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Díaz played all nine innings for the Space Cowboys, starting in left field and batting second. In the sixth frame, Díaz moved...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

McCormick Powers Offense, McCullers Shoves as Astros Sneak Past Angels

Through four innings, the Houston Astros stranded three runners against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. The local nine also went hitless until Chas McCormick entered the box in the fifth inning. Leading off the frame, McCormick slapped a single to break up the Astros' quiet play at the...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros use late flurry of runs to beat Angels

Chas McCormick's two-run home run in the seventh inning propelled the host Houston Astros to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Friday night. The Astros trailed 2-0 before Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer in the sixth, setting the stage for McCormick, who had two of the Astros' six hits and also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Oscar Gonzalez's 2 homers, 4 hits lead Guardians past Twins

Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis. It was the first career multi-homer game for the rookie, who had hit just five major league home runs entering the contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Eddy Alvarez Released by LA

You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
LOS ANGELES, CA

