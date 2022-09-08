Read full article on original website
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
MLB Pitcher Who Retired to Become a Cop Killed in Car Accident Sunday
Anthony Varvaro, 37, died in a car accident Sunday morning in the New York City area on his way to work an event a September 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Varvaro pitched six Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Yardbarker
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West
The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees could make surprise call-up with star shortstop dominating in Triple-A
The New York Yankees need another spark, despite coming off of a four-game winning streak. They were demoralized by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night, failing to get anything going offensively. However, there’s reason to believe the Bombers could give their...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday night
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Cavan Biggio versus Rangers starter Kohei Arihara. In 337 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .207 batting average with a .572 OPS, 3...
MLB・
Astros Prospect Bellezo Strikes Out 10 Over Five Relief Innings
Entering in the seventh inning for Single-A Fayetteville, Houston Astros prospect Valente Bellozo capped off his 2022 season in style.
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Astros slug 5 HRs, crush Angels 12-4
Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini hit two of Houston's five home runs, and the AL West-leading Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-4 on Sunday for their 90th win of the season.Trailing 3-0, the Astros rallied for five runs in the third. Mauricio Dubón led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Tucker Davidson (2-6) hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases, Davidson was replaced by Mike Mayers, who Bregman greeted with his grand slam to right-center.It was Bregman's fourth career grand slam and first since May 5, 2019, against the Angels.Mike Trout, who has homered in...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
FOX Sports
Astros begin 3-game series with the Angels
Los Angeles Angels (60-77, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (88-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (0-0); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -232, Angels +189; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston...
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Los Angeles Angels will finish a three-game set with the Houston Astros as the teams square off at Minute Maid Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick. The Angels and the Astros will play their final match of the season....
Yardbarker
Astros Utilityman Díaz Homers in Second Rehab Game
With Aledmys Díaz expected to join the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Detroit, the utilityman continued his rehab assignment Saturday with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Díaz played all nine innings for the Space Cowboys, starting in left field and batting second. In the sixth frame, Díaz moved...
Yardbarker
McCormick Powers Offense, McCullers Shoves as Astros Sneak Past Angels
Through four innings, the Houston Astros stranded three runners against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. The local nine also went hitless until Chas McCormick entered the box in the fifth inning. Leading off the frame, McCormick slapped a single to break up the Astros' quiet play at the...
Yardbarker
Astros use late flurry of runs to beat Angels
Chas McCormick's two-run home run in the seventh inning propelled the host Houston Astros to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Friday night. The Astros trailed 2-0 before Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer in the sixth, setting the stage for McCormick, who had two of the Astros' six hits and also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Yardbarker
Oscar Gonzalez's 2 homers, 4 hits lead Guardians past Twins
Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis. It was the first career multi-homer game for the rookie, who had hit just five major league home runs entering the contest.
Yardbarker
Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
Rangers Prospect Strikes Out 10 For Frisco
The pitcher, recently named one of the organization's top players for August, is making a case for a 2023 promotion.
