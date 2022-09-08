Read full article on original website
Deer Task Force To Start Reduction Efforts Sept. 15
Since the Deer Task Force (DTF) in Warsaw started in 2006, archers have taken 627 deer. Tuesday, the Warsaw Common Council approved a resolution determining the existence of deer nuisance areas within the city’s corporate boundaries. Councilman Jeff Grose, who chairs the DTF, told the other Council members that...
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
Parkview Health Hosting Career Expo For Clinical Professionals On Wednesday
FORT WAYNE – Current or future healthcare professionals can learn more about career opportunities at the upcoming Parkview Career Expo for Clinical Professionals. The expo will be open 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne. “If...
