US stocks jump as signs of weaker growth and slower inflation offer hope for a less hawkish Fed
US stocks climbed and the Nasdaq snapped a seven-session losing streak Wednesday as traders took in fresh economic indicators. The Beige Book survey found that US economic growth is set to weaken further, while inflation is showing signs of cooling off. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said policymakers will fight...
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
US stocks dip after the ECB hikes rates and Fed Chair Powell backs hawkish stance
US stocks fell at the open Thursday as the European Central Bank announced rate hikes. The ECB hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest in its history, as it tackles persistent inflation. Investors were also digesting remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US stocks fell at the open Thursday...
Stocks, bond yields rise after record ECB rate hike, Powell comments
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Global stocks and government bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "strongly committed" to controlling inflation.
Fed’s Own Economist Warns of “Severe Recession” From Chair Powell’s Rate Hikes
On Thursday, following reports that the Federal Reserve would likely soon jack up the federal interest rate again — this time by 0.75 percentage points — Chair Jerome Powell tried to allay fears that the Fed’s strategy would cause an economic downturn, insisting that another rate hike was unlikely to cause a deep recession.
NEWSBTC
Central Bank Chairs Push Bitcoin Price To The Downside, Will BTC Bounce Again?
The Bitcoin price is hanging by a thread as it retraces its gains from yesterday’s trading session. Once again, macroeconomic forces seem to be taking over the price action as the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks into the abyss of a potential fresh leg down. At the...
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
US Stocks Look Poised To End Week On High Note As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Intel, T-Mobile In Focus
Buying momentum appears to be picking up in the market as investors have begun discounting more aggressive rate hikes. Market analysts have contrasting takes on the market trajectory for the near term. U.S. stocks are looking to close out the week on a firm note, with the major index futures...
Business Insider
US stocks gain after a back-and-forth session as Wall Street weighs the latest hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell
Investors weighed more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Earlier Thursday, the European Central Bank hiked benchmark rates by 75 basis points, it's biggest-ever increase. US stocks ended higher Thursday after a volatile trading session, marking a second straight day of gains, as investors responded to hawkish remarks from...
Benzinga
Dow Drops 100 Points; US Jobless Claims Fall Further Last Week
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 31,479.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 11,779.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 3,971.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman
The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
investing.com
Goldman Raises Fed Forecast After WSJ Hint of Another 75 bps Rate Hike this Month
Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, now expects to see an even more aggressive Fed in the coming months after the Wall Street Journal journalist, Nick Timiraos, run a piece yesterday that the central bank is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month.
Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
CNBC
Fed Chair Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation 'until the job is done'
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday he is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation. The Fed has raised benchmark interest rates four times this year, with the fed funds rate now set in a range between 2.25%-2.50%. This was the Fed chief's last publicly scheduled appearance before the central bank's...
msn.com
U.S. stocks turn higher in volatile session as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank moves strongly to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 16 basis points, or 0.4%, to 3,995. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced...
US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped around 193 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Kroger Co. KR and ABM Industries Incorporated ABM. Federal Reserve Bank of...
Cathie Wood Sees Deflation, Lays Blame on Powell
For months famed investor Cathie Wood has said that the Federal Reserve should cease raising interest rates, that the economy is seeing deflation rather than inflation and that it's in recession. She’s not backing off any of it -- and she's now giving the business to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell...
Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
US Stocks Could Lose Momentum Thursday As Futures Trade Flat Ahead Of Powell Speech — Tesla, GameStop In Focus
After a bargain hunting-aided rebound on Wednesday, sentiment has turned back to one of caution. More Fed speeches, including one from Fed Chair Jerome Powell is on Thursday's agenda. The major U.S. index futures are little changed on Thursday, as apprehensions return after Wednesday’s strong advances. Investors are left to...
