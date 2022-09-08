ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jerome Powell
Business Insider

US stocks gain after a back-and-forth session as Wall Street weighs the latest hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell

Investors weighed more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Earlier Thursday, the European Central Bank hiked benchmark rates by 75 basis points, it's biggest-ever increase. US stocks ended higher Thursday after a volatile trading session, marking a second straight day of gains, as investors responded to hawkish remarks from...
Benzinga

Dow Drops 100 Points; US Jobless Claims Fall Further Last Week

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 31,479.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 11,779.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 3,971.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
TheStreet

Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman

The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
CNBC

Fed Chair Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation 'until the job is done'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday he is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation. The Fed has raised benchmark interest rates four times this year, with the fed funds rate now set in a range between 2.25%-2.50%. This was the Fed chief's last publicly scheduled appearance before the central bank's...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped around 193 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Kroger Co. KR and ABM Industries Incorporated ABM. Federal Reserve Bank of...
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Sees Deflation, Lays Blame on Powell

For months famed investor Cathie Wood has said that the Federal Reserve should cease raising interest rates, that the economy is seeing deflation rather than inflation and that it's in recession. She’s not backing off any of it -- and she's now giving the business to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
