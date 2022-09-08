Read full article on original website
Related
Browns Notes: Kareem Hunt turns focus from contract to the field; Greedy Williams to IR, Jack Conklin a game time decision
Browns running back Kareem Hunt didn’t get the contract extension he hoped for from the Browns and now he’s focusing on doing what he can on game days plus other notes from Friday.
Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns are not getting a lot of love because Jacoby Brissett as the quarterback
Mary Kay Cabot previews Browns - Panthers. Why is Brissett not getting the love from the media right now. Keys on how the Browns defense should go after Baker Mayfield. Who has the most pressure to perform on the Browns’ offensive line?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poni puts his balls on the line with huge Steelers/Browns bet
The PM Team co-host is so sure that the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the standings in the AFC North, he will give someone the opportunity to kick him in the testicles in Market Square in Downtown, Pittsburgh.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/9/22)
It is Friday, September 9, 2022, and Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is already underway. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Fans are en route to Charlotte for the game. A Week 1 Victory Monday is...
Jason Pinkston: Bills are loaded; I do not believe the Browns are that far off when they get Deshaun Watson back
Jason Pinkston talks about how far off the Browns are from this Bills, questions with the offensive line with injuries factoring in, what he expects from Baker Mayfield and what the biggest concern should be going into this game against the Panthers.
LeBron Laments Browns’ Decision to Pass on Josh Allen Twice
The King wasn’t exactly pleased to be reminded that his home state team once had two chances to draft the Bills star quarterback.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baker Bowl: Browns look to end Week 1 misery against Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Baker Mayfield would like nothing other than to get revenge on the Browns, who traded him to the Panthers in July by beating them Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month. For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.
Matt Deutsch: I would bet the under for Browns-Panthers
What kinds of bets should Browns fans place on the game this weekend? Matt Deutsch says he would bet the under. He why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
Comments / 0