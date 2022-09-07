Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Tennessee pilot taking to the skies in Smoky Mountain Air Show
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee Pilot will be a part of one of the main acts at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. There are just a few more days until the Smoky Mountain Air Show is open to the public. Those who are on the air base have been set up and […]
University of Tennessee announces policy for bullying complaints among employees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the University of Tennessee announced a new procedure for complaints of bullying among faculty and staff. The new procedure came as a result of conversations with the campus community and engagement surveys. Chancellor Donde Plowman said Wednesday that ideas that informed the policy came...
Jacksboro woman gets paid after four months, checks sent to closed account
A young woman in Jacksboro, who had been an apartment manager, has been waiting for four months to receive one of her paychecks. Two weeks before the payment was due her bank account was hacked causing her to close it, but the direct deposit was sent to that closed account.
‘Saved nearly $700 in people’s taxes’: Blount County visitor spending grows more than 40%
A gateway to the Smokies is bustling with visitor spending growing by more than 40% in Blount County within the last fiscal year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Crossville Council Takes New Step On Airport Renovations
Crossville City Council approved a contract to begin architectural work Tuesday night on airport terminal renovations. Crossville one of two communities in the state to receive grant money for renovations from the FAA. The just-under $650,000 in grant money will pay for ADA-compliance upgrades, new restrooms, new classroom/meeting room space in terminal, energy efficiency upgrades and an upgrade to the roof.
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
New Knox County commissioner among those asking for 2020 election data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election officials across the country are getting more requests to review the 2020 election results. Records obtained by 10News show the Knox County Election Commission has received at least seven of those requests, including at least one from out of state and one from a newly elected county commissioner.
500 pounds of beef jerky recalled over listeria concerns
Nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products made by a Knoxville, Tennessee, company are being recalled over concerns of listeria contamination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
wvlt.tv
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
Smoky Mountain Air Show: What travelers should know
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Airport Authority is sharing some tips and warning for travelers ahead of the aerial show this weekend.
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
Recall alert: Listeria risk prompts recall of nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville, Tennessee-based company has recalled roughly 497 pounds of beef jerky products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday. The ready-to-eat beef jerky items, shipped to retailers nationwide, were produced by Magnolia...
Comments / 0