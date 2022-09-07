ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
newstalk941.com

Crossville Council Takes New Step On Airport Renovations

Crossville City Council approved a contract to begin architectural work Tuesday night on airport terminal renovations. Crossville one of two communities in the state to receive grant money for renovations from the FAA. The just-under $650,000 in grant money will pay for ADA-compliance upgrades, new restrooms, new classroom/meeting room space in terminal, energy efficiency upgrades and an upgrade to the roof.
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
WBIR

Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KNOXVILLE, TN

