British sitcom actress Josephine Tewson, who got her big break in her 60s as the long-suffering neighbor in Keeping Up Appearances has died at 91, her agent announced. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson,” her agent Jean Diamond said in a statement. Tewson played Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine and Edna Hawkins in Shelley. However, it was her role as Elizabeth Warden, the nervous neighbor of Hyacinth Bucket, played by Patricia Routledge, that made her a British TV star.
David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
David A. Arnold, the longtime comedian, 'Fuller House' producer and Netflix star, has died, TMZ confirmed. His family tells TMZ ...“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”
