Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse started playing officer Rory Cabrera on "General Hospital" in March, gaining fans right away. He helped make Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) arrest more palatable by giving her a can of soda, and has been involved in her life quite a bit. Rory ended up arresting Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) after they had an altercation. He also testified for Trina's defense when she was on trial, and has since let her know that he's attracted to her (via Soaps in Depth).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO