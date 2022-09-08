ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

10 Best Jobs for Remote, Part-Time Work

There are numerous reasons why you would opt to work part-time. Perhaps you want to supplement another source of income, need the flexibility due to caregiving obligations or want to try something new...
marketplace.org

Target’s the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs

Target has not been having a great year. First, it found itself with a glut of inventory. Then, when it discounted all that stuff to get rid of it, profits took a nosedive. ​​Now, the retailer says its CEO, Brian Cornell, will stay on for about three more years as Target works to get back on track.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The Future of Remote Work

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
GOBankingRates

How To Get Rich as a Gig Worker

Working gigs is a perfectly acceptable way to earn a living, and more and more people are realizing it. Currently, the U.S. has around 70 million gig workers, a number that is expected to steadily...
CNN

Employers need workers. That's good news for these people

With nearly two job openings available for every job seeker, the shortage of workers in the United States has many employers over a barrel in the fight to acquire and retain talent. But for candidates who are typically overlooked by hiring managers, the labor shortage offers an opportunity.
Inc.com

Solving the "Purpose Gap" between Executives and Workers

The Purpose Power Index is a first-of-its-kind research study to empirically rank companies based on public perception of their brand purpose. This year's study, "The 2022 Purpose Power Index," builds on the research conducted in the 2019 and 2021 studies, examining a range of brands, both big and small, from a range of categories.
BlogHer

How to Bring Inclusion to Life: A Guide on Employee Resource Groups

Employee resource groups (ERGs) are defined as employee-led groups where employees can join together based on shared characteristics, interests, and perspectives. They are also a way for employees from non-minority groups to learn and become an ally. ERGs are great tools organizations can use to provide support and contribute to an employee’s personal development in the workplace. It’s also a great way to foster an inclusive environment, especially in a workplace that may be comprised of mostly non-minority groups (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment-population ratio was 58.3 percent for Blacks, 60.7 percent for Whites, 61.6...
