Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Brief warm up and storm chances this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Highs pressure will keep things quiet for the end of the work week, but rain returns by the weekend with our next weather maker. Cooler temps are expected this morning with lows sitting in the mid 50s. We anticipate seeing sunshine to start off the day before we warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Cloud cover increases overnight before we see rain arrive this weekend.
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 4: Alter vs. Trotwood-Madison
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Alter Knights take on the Trotwood-Madison Rams in Trotwood, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fqbci8v9mi/
dayton247now.com
Final West Carrollton city wide garage sale scheduled
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The final West Carrollton city-wide garage sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, rain or shine. West Carrollton residents may register their sale online at no cost at www.westcarrollton.org/city-garage-sale or by emailing alaforce@westcarrollton.org. Please provide a name, address and phone number. The...
dayton247now.com
Dayton to host gingerbread home building contest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists to enter the 15th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest. The contest is part of Dayton's month-long Dayton Holiday Festival. “We’re excited that the 15th anniversary of this contest will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt 2022
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) - Kings Island has revealed the full line-up for their annual Halloween Haunt. Beginning on Friday, September 23, 2022, Kings Island will transform into a Halloween themed scream-fest. On Fridays, Saturdays and select Sunday nights, the theme park will be fully transformed, featuring six haunted mazes, four...
dayton247now.com
Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire Department graduated 14 new firefighters on Thursday evening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 8, 2022, the Dayton Fire Department held a formal graduation ceremony for 14 new firefighters. The ceremony took place at the Dayton Masonic Center downtown, at 525 W. Riverview Ave. at 6 p.m. The Fire Recruit Class 2022-A has graduated after completing a rigorous...
dayton247now.com
Dayton's bike sharing system is expanding to West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton has awarded Bike Miami Valley $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funding (ARPA) to begin their first round of investments for the extension of the Link: Dayton Bike Share system into West Dayton. The Bike Miami Valley board members and its executive director,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosts "Taste of the Oregon" on September 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 p.m., Taste of the Oregon is back, where you can eat and drink your way through the Oregon District. The Taste of the Oregon includes snack portions from the district's eclectic kitchens, as well as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) where you can purchase to-go drinks from your favorite drink-serving establishments to enjoy while walking the pedestrian area.
dayton247now.com
Boston Stoker Coffee Company celebrates 49th anniversary on September 13
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 49th anniversary of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is on on Tuesday, September 13. Fun giveaways, company history, and their largest sale of the year will all take place on this day. Boston Stoker Coffee Co., a family-run business with 49 years of experience, was established...
dayton247now.com
Urbana man dead following motorcycle crash
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A crash involving a motorcycle leaves one man dead Wednesday morning. Champaign County 911 Center received a report at about 6:04 a.m. of the crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda accord at 8500 block of East U.S. Route 36., according to Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police, Montgomery County Sheriff to hold SWAT training
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police Department's SWAT Team will conduct a joint training with Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Thursday. The training will take place at 645 W. Grand Ave. in Dayton, according to a news release. Training will include the use of controlled explosives, and may...
dayton247now.com
9/11 memorial ceremonies planned Sunday in Fairborn, Beavercreek
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Fairborn is hosting its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday at Calamityville. The memorial includes a steel beam artifact from one of the World Trade Center's twin towers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the buildings in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
dayton247now.com
National Speaker, Brian Williams, bringing kindness and positivity to Tipp City Schools
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Brian Williams, a well-known youth speaker, will stop by Tipp City Schools on September 8, to share his kindness and optimism with the students, teachers, and parents there. An anonymous donor funded the assemblies through Tippecanoe Educational Endowment. “I am thrilled that TEE could bring...
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
dayton247now.com
Greene County Sheriff's Office investigating firearms complaint at Coy Middle School
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking into a firearms complaint that happened during the evening on September 5, 2022. A caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and seeing three bullets cross the football practice field at Coy Middle School, located at 1786 Dayton Xenia Road.
dayton247now.com
Mayor Mims says other Ohio leaders 'in awe' of Dayton Recovery Plan
WASHINGTON (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. was among a meeting of Ohio leaders to visit the White House on Wednesday, where he spoke about how his city is spending its portion of the American Rescue Plan funds. In 2021, Dayton was allocated $138 million as part of ARPA.
dayton247now.com
Rachel & Friends, a local non-profit, is hosting an Open House on Sept. 24
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Rachel & Friends, a non-profit organization for adults with Developmental Disabilities is hosting an Open House on September 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Rachel & Friends is located at 1625 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton. The non-profit organization works with adults with developmental disabilities,...
dayton247now.com
Four charged after fentanyl, thousands of pills and guns found during Trotwood search
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Four people are behind bars after several local and federal agencies searched a Trotwood residence. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with help from the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, searched a search warrant at a residence in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in Trotwood.
Comments / 0