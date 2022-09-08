ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for September 10

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the YWCA Madison Racial Justice Summit. Registration open now!. prompting a strong rebuke from Common Council leaders. Madison band Kinfolk will headline entertainment at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Rashad Cobb has been named chief operating officer at...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 8

The Madison band Kinfolk will headline entertainment at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit next month. Plus, a Black American man reached the semifinals of the US Open for the first time in 50 years, and COVID numbers continue to improve. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Madison is changing with Henry Sanders

This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Through a variety of programs, Literacy Network invites community to build skills, reach life goals during National Literacy Month

September marks the beginning of another school year and the turn into another fall season, but it also marks an important month for English language learners. September is also National Literacy Month, and Madison’s Literacy Network, headed by Executive Director Jeff Burkhart, has been leading the charge locally to help community members learn and master the English language.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ro James to highlight Capital Land Music Festival on Saturday

“I’ve never been to Madison or Sun Prairie and I’m not really familiar with Wisconsin but I love traveling to different parts of the world and meeting different people. Honestly, I love to dive into whatever it is in your city that people love whether it be the place to eat or like a museum or shopping area that I should go check out,” says Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Ro James. “So I’m excited to just tap into whatever Madison has to offer and to be able to share with the people my journey, my music, and my sound to continue to expand my audience … planting new seeds.”
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison365

Community Shares of Wisconsin will honor local social and environmental justice leaders with Community Change-Maker Awards

Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) will honor local leaders and organizations who are advancing social and environmental justice in the greater Madison community on Sept. 22 at the annual Community Change-Maker Awards event at Union South. Dana Pellebon, an activist, artist, and educator who represents the District 33 of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Leadership of Love

This week, Henry welcomes the Honorable Everett Mitchell, Presiding Judge of the Dane County Circuit Court Juvenile Division and candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Mitchell delves into why he’s so passionate about systemic reform and recounts how recognizing marriage equality in his role as a pastor — long before the Supreme Court legally recognized it — started him on a path of advocacy and activism. Real Talk with Henry Sanders is presented by Park Bank.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Last Week to Register for YWCA Madison’s Racial Justice Summit

When the YWCA Madison Racial Justice Summit convenes for the 21st time on September 28-30, it’ll feature two full days of virtual experiences followed by a full day of in-person gathering for the first time since 2019. That’ll allow for the resumption of three-hour “Institutes” in addition to sessions, dialogues, a featured art exhibition, pop up market and the rooftop party.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Taste of Madison

The Taste of Madison will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on the Capital Square. Come out and enjoy the food, beverages and sounds of the Labor Day weekend and share it with us as we will be volunteering and serving beer to raise funds for this great organization.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Moms On a Mission (MOMs) ready to support students at East High as new school year begins

“To me, it’s really fun. I love hanging out with the kids. I’m looking forward to seeing how their summer went, seeing how tall they are now, and just seeing them and seeing how things are going and asking them questions about school: Are they looking forward to the school day? Do they like their schedules?” says volunteer mom Kaziah Anderson. “We also pay attention to their needs – there might be some kids who don’t have the supplies or clothes that they need and we connect with some people at the school to figure out how to support them.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 24

On the podcast today: Madison students are designing their own Summit within the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Plus, a first-of-its-kind community event coming up Saturday, and improving COVID stats. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

