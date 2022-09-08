Read full article on original website
Related
Madison365 Week in Review for September 10
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the YWCA Madison Racial Justice Summit. Registration open now!. prompting a strong rebuke from Common Council leaders. Madison band Kinfolk will headline entertainment at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Rashad Cobb has been named chief operating officer at...
Brandi Grayson to lead panel on the investor’s role in the community
Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson will moderate a panel titled “The Investor Role In Community Oriented Solutions” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters age 28,...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 8
The Madison band Kinfolk will headline entertainment at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit next month. Plus, a Black American man reached the semifinals of the US Open for the first time in 50 years, and COVID numbers continue to improve. Listen now:
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneida leader Laura Laitinen-Warren to lead discussion on teaching through the pandemic era
Laura Laitinen-Warren will lead a panel discussion titled “Lessons Learned: Teaching through the pandemic era” on October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit presented by UW Credit Union. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Laitinen-Warren is currently serving on the Board of Education for the...
Black Oxygen: Madison is changing with Henry Sanders
This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Give everyone grace and space with Dr. Carlton Jenkins
This week, Henry talks to Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins about the history and context of teacher shortages, leading a school district through a pandemic, and how he’ll know when he’s succeeded. Listen now:
Through a variety of programs, Literacy Network invites community to build skills, reach life goals during National Literacy Month
September marks the beginning of another school year and the turn into another fall season, but it also marks an important month for English language learners. September is also National Literacy Month, and Madison’s Literacy Network, headed by Executive Director Jeff Burkhart, has been leading the charge locally to help community members learn and master the English language.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Madison announces Maurer’s Urban Market for South Side development
The City of Madison announced Thursday that it is finalizing negotiations with Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market to open and run a new full-service, 24,000 SF grocery store at the Truman Olson project, located at 815 Cedar St. “I am very pleased that we are delivering on the...
The educator and the DJ: Kyree Brooks to spin & speak at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
In addition to helping open a brand new middle school, Kyree Brooks opened a new business this summer – a new business that will entertain attendees at the fifth annual Wisconsin Leadership Summit presented by UW Credit Union on October 10. Brooks, the associate principal at the new Central...
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ro James to highlight Capital Land Music Festival on Saturday
“I’ve never been to Madison or Sun Prairie and I’m not really familiar with Wisconsin but I love traveling to different parts of the world and meeting different people. Honestly, I love to dive into whatever it is in your city that people love whether it be the place to eat or like a museum or shopping area that I should go check out,” says Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Ro James. “So I’m excited to just tap into whatever Madison has to offer and to be able to share with the people my journey, my music, and my sound to continue to expand my audience … planting new seeds.”
21st Viva México Festival will commemorate Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 18
La Movida 94.5FM/1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting will host the 21st Annual Viva México Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Breese Stevens Field on Madison’s near east side. The annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day will feature plenty of delicious Mexican food to enjoy, traditional Latino folk dance,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community Shares of Wisconsin will honor local social and environmental justice leaders with Community Change-Maker Awards
Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) will honor local leaders and organizations who are advancing social and environmental justice in the greater Madison community on Sept. 22 at the annual Community Change-Maker Awards event at Union South. Dana Pellebon, an activist, artist, and educator who represents the District 33 of the...
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals to host annual networking event at Cafe Coda
For young professionals new to the greater Madison area or looking to network and expand their connections, the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals will be hosting “Off the Clock: A Young Professional Networking Event” on Sept. 7 at Cafe Coda on Madison’s near east side.
Goodman Community Center now offers free childcare to employees
Back in May, Goodman Community Center Letesha Nelson and her team started to dig in on the annual budget for fiscal year 2022, including a consideration of what new benefits the nonprofit could offer its employees. In August, after the budget was approved by the board of directors, Nelson made...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Leadership of Love
This week, Henry welcomes the Honorable Everett Mitchell, Presiding Judge of the Dane County Circuit Court Juvenile Division and candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Mitchell delves into why he’s so passionate about systemic reform and recounts how recognizing marriage equality in his role as a pastor — long before the Supreme Court legally recognized it — started him on a path of advocacy and activism. Real Talk with Henry Sanders is presented by Park Bank.
Last Week to Register for YWCA Madison’s Racial Justice Summit
When the YWCA Madison Racial Justice Summit convenes for the 21st time on September 28-30, it’ll feature two full days of virtual experiences followed by a full day of in-person gathering for the first time since 2019. That’ll allow for the resumption of three-hour “Institutes” in addition to sessions, dialogues, a featured art exhibition, pop up market and the rooftop party.
Taste of Madison
The Taste of Madison will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on the Capital Square. Come out and enjoy the food, beverages and sounds of the Labor Day weekend and share it with us as we will be volunteering and serving beer to raise funds for this great organization.
Moms On a Mission (MOMs) ready to support students at East High as new school year begins
“To me, it’s really fun. I love hanging out with the kids. I’m looking forward to seeing how their summer went, seeing how tall they are now, and just seeing them and seeing how things are going and asking them questions about school: Are they looking forward to the school day? Do they like their schedules?” says volunteer mom Kaziah Anderson. “We also pay attention to their needs – there might be some kids who don’t have the supplies or clothes that they need and we connect with some people at the school to figure out how to support them.”
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 24
On the podcast today: Madison students are designing their own Summit within the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Plus, a first-of-its-kind community event coming up Saturday, and improving COVID stats. Listen now:
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0