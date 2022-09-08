Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Kids back in school after bomb threat at Carman-Ainsworth elementary school
BURTON, Mich. - Students have returned to class after a bomb threat Wednesday morning at Dillon Elementary. Burton Police Chief Brian Ross says that two bomb dogs and several officers swept the school, and no bomb was detected. The threat came in around 8:47 a.m., according to police. After being...
WNEM
Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America. Bikes on the Bricks returns to downtown Flint. Updated: 6...
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Burton Police trying to identify suspect after bomb threat at elementary school
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are trying to identify the suspect who called a bomb threat into an elementary school. Dillon Elementary School’s front office received a bomb threat phone call about 8:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, according to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross. The school district’s administration...
WNEM
Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
abc12.com
Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times. That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year. That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kisswtlz.com
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
wsgw.com
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation
Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
thelivingstonpost.com
Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman
A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Fatal 3 car crash in Kochville Township, one person dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. A 72-year-old male from Saginaw Township was driving...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Dozens of victims’: Wayne County warns of police impersonation phone scam
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a phone scam that has already cost residents thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office says the phone scam includes someone impersonating police by name, with a phone number that looks like it’s coming from their office. “It often...
abc12.com
Police find 14-year-old missing for a week in Flint area
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says the was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in...
wsgw.com
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
17 years after life sentence, Flint woman has chance for clemency
LANSING, MI – A Flint woman convicted in 2005 of shooting her boyfriend to death may have an opportunity to have her prison sentence shortened. The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6 to consider the possible commutation of the sentence for LaDonna Renee Cummings.
Comments / 0