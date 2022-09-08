ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

WNEM

Two Bomb Threats in Two Days

Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America. Bikes on the Bricks returns to downtown Flint. Updated: 6...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Burton Police trying to identify suspect after bomb threat at elementary school

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are trying to identify the suspect who called a bomb threat into an elementary school. Dillon Elementary School’s front office received a bomb threat phone call about 8:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, according to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross. The school district’s administration...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Apartment fire in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away

Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
wsgw.com

Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation

Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
HURON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman

A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
FENTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Fatal 3 car crash in Kochville Township, one person dead

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. A 72-year-old male from Saginaw Township was driving...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police find 14-year-old missing for a week in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says the was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash

A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

