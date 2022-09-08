Read full article on original website
mycitizensnews.com
Preferred developers chosen: Bridgeport firm tapped for future of downtown Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have chosen another developer to develop the downtown in the future. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Sept. 6 to select Bridgeport-based Corvus Capital Partners as the preferred developer for Parcel A or the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave.
ctexaminer.com
Facing Deadline, Stamford Drafts Local Law Allowing Apartments in Single-family Homes
STAMFORD – Last year state lawmakers, in heated debates, tackled the shortage and exorbitant cost of housing in Connecticut by passing a number of laws. One of the most controversial had to be watered down so it would pass. So it came with an opt-out. But the opt-out has...
Register Citizen
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan
DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
House Demolished, Bill Paid
A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
milfordmirror.com
Milford Chamber of Commerce merges with West Haven
MILFORD — Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is adding another community to its resume. The West Haven Chamber of Commerce closed up shop during the pandemic. Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was a natural fit to take the reins to aid those businesses.
ctexaminer.com
Tweed Expansion Pits Lamont’s Economic Agenda Against Environmental Justice Goals
As state officials and business leaders line up to support a planned expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport, the two neighboring cities – New Haven and East Haven – are in a battle over an unequal share of the economic benefits and environmental costs of the project. Gov....
connect-bridgeport.com
International Franchise Signs Contract to Come to City; Set for New Home at The Square @ Bridgeport
After getting preliminary plat approval to subdivide property at The Square @ Bridgeport, an individual representing Vast Holdings, LLC divulged a pretty nice piece of economic development news after he was finished. Scott Werdebaugh, who represented Vast Holdings at Tuesday’s Bridgeport Planning Commission meeting, said a tenant has been secured...
West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
Register Citizen
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
ctexaminer.com
Traffic Concerns Not Sufficient to Block Old Saybrook Dispensary, Zoning Chair Warns
OLD SAYBROOK – Traffic issues have been at the center of the debate over whether to approve a marijuana dispensary on the Boston Post Road just off Interstate 95, but Zoning Commission Chair Robert Friedmann warned on Wednesday that traffic concerns wouldn’t be sufficient reason for the commission to reject the proposal.
WCVB
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
ctexaminer.com
Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance
It’s important to address some of the claims and assumptions made in Ms. Lisa Prevost’s recent piece in the NY Times, Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut. The piece spurred a lot of discussion in many towns in the Nutmeg State and as an...
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
ctexaminer.com
$57.5 Million Proposal Heads to Lyme-Old Lyme Voters, as Packed Room Debates Board Oversight
LYME/OLD LYME — After almost two hours of debate, the Board of Education voted to send a request to borrow $57.5 million for school renovations to voters on November 8. If approved, the borrowing will pay for planning the project and then installing new boilers, updated electrical systems and HVAC systems in Mile Creek Elementary, Lyme Consolidated School, Center School and Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School. The money will also be used to bring the buildings up to code where necessary, to install sprinklers in two of the buildings and make sure that all buildings are compliant with the American Disabilities Act.
ctexaminer.com
High Bid $4.75 Million, But Reserve Not Met in Auction of Old Lyme Shopping Center
OLD LYME — At $4.75 million, the highest bid did not meet the reserve in the three-day auction of the Old Lyme Shopping Center that ended Thursday afternoon. The starting bid was $1.5 million. The property is owned by 19 Halls Road LLC of Yonkers, New York, with Anna...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Scribe
7 Padanaram Road Unit 132
* Convenience appliances provided: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Garbage Disposal. * All PPM residents are enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package (RBP) for $49.95/month which includes renters’ insurance, pest control coverage, HVAC air filter delivery (if applicable), credit building, move-in concierge service for utility set-up, resident rewards program, and much more! More details upon application.
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Hamden Weighs Transfer Station Tipping Fees
Should Hamden quit requiring proof of residency for the right to drop junk at the town’s transfer station — and instead start charging all dumpers a fee?. The town’s Legislative Council debated that question at a meeting Tuesday evening — then tabled it to a late September vote following more than an hour of back and forth brainstorming regarding how to limit persistent financial strain weighing on taxpayers.
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
