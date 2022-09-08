Queen Elizabeth II's Doctors are Concerned for her Health

Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was announced earlier this morning that Queen Elizabeth’s doctors are “concerned for her health.”

A royal source said that the Queen’s immediate family has been informed of her condition.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” said a Buckingham Palace release Thursday.

The Queen is currently on her annual vacation at Balmoral. It was also announced in the statement from Buckingham Palace that “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral.”

This news comes a day after the Queen canceled a meeting of her Privy Council so she could get some much-needed rest.

Any time the queen cancels anything on her schedule it definitely raises eyebrows as to the health of the 96-year-old monarch.

This is a developing story and we will update as information comes in.