Lil Yachty Launches New Frozen Pizza Line Dubbed ‘Yachty’s Pizzeria’

By
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago

Source: Universal Music Group / UMG

Months after Lil Yachty and Had Bhabie announced their investment in a new culturally Jewish dating app , Yachty is now giving the Italians a run for their money as he’s launching his own frozen pizza line with the help of Deep Cuts , the U.S. brand for a line of premium frozen pizzas created by Universal Music Group.

Dubbed Yachty’s Pizzeria , the new frozen pizza line is already in the frozen food aisle of participating supermarkets and retail for a reasonable $6.98. Why not just add two cents and make them $7 straight is anyone’s guess, but $6.98 it is. In a press release, Lil Yachty explained why he decided to go through with this latest venture.

“I’ve loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I’m really excited about and have been for a long time. We made some wild flavors but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think,” said Lil Yachty.

As for what kind of flavors and toppings Yachty’s Pizzeria will be offering, customers will have four choices to make once they make their way to the frozen food aisle.

  • Buffalo Style Chicken : Layered with Yachty’s own buffalo ranch sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese, this pizza is topped with spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast and crispy French-fried onions.
  • Hot Honey Cheese : Topped with a deep bubbly blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan on top of a hot tomato sauce that’s sweetened with real honey.
  • Pepperoni & Bacon: A pizza crust that’s crispy on the outside with tender freshly baked dough on the inside covered in delicious, melted mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon, and deep layers of pepperoni.
  • Veggie Supreme: Topped with a special mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives, covered with the realest blend of shredded Gouda and Fontina cheeses.

Sounds pretty good to be honest. Will you be trying out Lil Yachty’s Yachty’s Pizzeria frozen pizza? Let us know in the comments section below.


The post Lil Yachty Launches New Frozen Pizza Line Dubbed 'Yachty's Pizzeria' appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

