Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Michelle Obama Celebrated for Wearing Braids to Her White House Portrait Unveiling
"I lift a beautiful @MichelleObama in braids, which means a lot to Black girls & women," Adjoa B. Asamoah, an advisor to President Joe Biden, said in a tweet Wednesday While unveiling her official White House portrait on Wednesday, Michelle Obama also received recognition for her hairstyle which holds significant meaning to the Black community in the U.S. More than five years after moving out of the president's mansion, Michelle, 58, and her husband, former President Barack Obama, returned to their former home, where the White House Historical...
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
Michelle Obama Delivers Powerful Speech on What Her History-Making White House Portrait Represents
"A girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison," Michelle Obama said in her speech on Wednesday. "She was never supposed to live in this house" Michelle Obama gave a powerful speech after she and Barack Obama unveiled their official White House portraits on Wednesday. The former first lady, 58, started her speech thanking those around the room, from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to the staff that work at the official residence. "Thank you for...
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
Ivanka Trump tried to set up ‘peacemaking’ dinner with Hillary Clinton at father’s request
Jared Kushner claimed in his recently released memoir that his wife, Ivanka Trump, was instructed by her father to set up a meeting with Hillary Clinton in the waning hours after his victory over his Democratic rival in the 2016 election.Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who quickly rose through the ranks of family to assume a senior White House adviser role in his father-in-law’s administration, wrote in Breaking History: A White House Memoir, set to hit the shelves Tuesday, that Mr Trump wanted to broker a meeting with Ms Clinton in an attempt to resolve a “cordial relationship”.By Mr Kushner’s telling,...
Stunning! The Obamas’ Vibrant Official Portraits Welcomed to the White House
The first Black president and first lady have officially been added to the White House Portrait Collection. On Wednesday, the White House welcomed former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for the installation of their official portraits. Their addition to the White House Collection marks the return of a tradition that has not been celebrated since 2012 when Obama held an unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush.
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
Michelle Obama Returns To The White House In Style
On 7 September Barack and Michelle Obama returned to the White House together for the first time since departing as president and first lady in 2017, to attend an unveiling ceremony for their official portraits alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. After sharing the paintings – Barack is depicted by the photorealistic painter Robert McCurdy, while Michelle’s is the work of artist Sharon Sprung – with the public for the first time, President Biden delivered a speech honoring Obama as “one of the most consequential presidents in history”.
The Obamas Make History With Official White House Portraits. Here Are The Ceremony’s Best Moments
Spoiler alert: our forever first lady Michelle Obama stole the show at the unveiling ceremony of the Obamas' official White House portraits. ESSENCE was on site for the unveiling of the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday. Unlike the widely...
Obamas and Bidens arrive at the presidential portrait ceremony
Barack and Michelle Obama joined Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, at a ceremony to unveil their official portraits in the White House.The former president and First Lady were depicted in two paintings, with Mr Obama pictured in a black suit, and Ms Obama wearing blue dress, created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung respectively.In keeping with tradition, it is likely that the former president’s portrait will hang in the Grand Foyer of the White House, close to portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags
Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured.
Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obamas White House portraits
It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for the unveiling of their White House portraits, part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and...
Chief Justice Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy post-Roe, announces reopening
The high court will soon reopen to the public months after it was surrounded by fences and barricades as protesters descended upon it over abortion.
