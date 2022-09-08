Who’s got the game? Here are six Myrtle Beach-area eateries to go out to watch NFL games

It’s been six long months since an NFL-sanctioned football flew over thousands of roaring fans, but the wait is finally over.

Football season kicks off Thursday with a prime-time match up featuring the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, with a full slate of games to follow on Sunday.

For eager fans not wanting to dish out hundreds of dollars for Sunday Ticket programming, the Myrtle Beach area has many local dining spots to scratch that itch, including several team-specific options. Here just a few.

Bumstead’s Pub

If you like football, the American kind, served up with a UK vibe, this Mr. Joe White Avenue landmark is for you. Although the bar makes no secret about its Washington Commanders loyalty, it has booths with personal TVs that can be tuned to any game, along with a large outdoor seating area lined with TVs.

An interior view of Bumstead’s Pub in Myrtle Beach Sun News file photo

Run “best sports bars in Myrtle Beach” through any search engine, and Bumstead’s will be on the list, in part because of its easy access from beachfront hotels.

Despite its European feel , Bumstead’s is all about both versions of the game. This quote from legendary Scottish soccer player and manager Bill Shankly runs along the bottom of the restaurant’s website:

“Football is not a matter of life and death. It’s more important than that.”

Bumstead’s is located at 400 Mr. Joe White Avenue in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Handley’s Pub and Grub

Heading its 18th year, Handley’s is a must-know destination for any sports fan. The Renee Drive restaurant carries NFL Sunday Ticket and finds itself on virtually every travel guide for the area. Like Bumstead’s, Handley’s has English pub fare along with 68 beers on tap.

Handley’s is a must-visit place for soccer fans, but fans of American football will enjoy the plasma screen TVs and 100 beer options as well,” VisitMyrtleBeach.com says on its website.

Handley’s Pub & Grub on Renee Drive in Carolina Forest. The Sun News file photo

Its location inside the rapidly growing Carolina Forest gives it easy access of U.S. 501.

Handley’s is located at 3873 Renee Drive.

Island Bar and Grill

Are you a New England Patriots fan? If so, this Surfside Beach stop is your place on Sundays. Visitors to its Facebook page are reminded the perennial AFC powerhouse has six Super Bowl titles to its name.

The bar opened in 2004 — just in time to witness the Patriots’ 24-21 Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a full bar and menu, it’s a must-visit for transplanted members of Patriots Nation in need of a fix.

“What could be better than a Mac Jones touchdown and orange tea shot,” patron Cooter Johnson posted on Island Grill’s Facebook page three weeks ago.

Island Bar and Grill is located at 2272 Glenns Bay Road.

Karin Bushaw and her brother Philip Storer celebrate the first touchdown of the game as New England Patriots fans gather at Island Bar and Grill on Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach Sunday to watch their team square off against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in this Su News file photo. Matt Silfer

It’s one example of many smaller, themed sports bars in the region. There are several mobile apps available that can help people locate a team-oriented restaurant in the area.

King Street Grille

What do former Steelers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger and Myrtle Beach have in common?

That would be King Street Grille in Market Common , partially owned by the two-time Super Bowl champ. You don’t have to wear black and yellow for entry, but be warned:

“Steeler fans will love the enormous mural of the Steeler stadium covering the walls,” VisitMyrtleBeach.com explains. It alos has a dog-friendly patio and tables with large umbrellas for extra shade.

The King Street Grille in Market Common is adorned with a Pittsburgh Steelers banner in this Sun News file photo. Stephanie Hutto/The Sun News

King Street Grille also has locations in Kiawah Island and Mount Pleasant — the latter taking home top honors in multiple years by Charleston City Paper as the best upscale sports bar.

The Myrtle Beach venue is located at 3040 Howard Ave.

Thorny’s Steakhouse and Saloon

A downtown Myrtle Beach mainstay for almost 30 years, Thorny’s offers heavier fare than some other Sunday stops with a menu dominated by steaks and prime rib. It also has a “kid’s zone” video arcade and TVs slotted into every booth for personalized viewing.

Thorny’s in downtown Myrtle Beach is a popular spot for NFL fans to gather on game days Contributed/Thorny's

Thorny’s is located at 600 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

The Waterway House Sports and Spirits

This popular Myrtle Beach location along North Kings Highway pulls down a near five-star rating from Yelp! and Tripadvisor.

It’s ‘Cheers as a sports bar,” as one Tripadvisor reviewer explained in a 2017 overview of his experience.

Watwerway House Sports and Spirits in Myrtle Beach Sun News file photo

“It’s a sports bar, sure, but a very engaging place. Especially if you like to support local businesses who do a great job.”

The Waterway House is located at 9814 N. Kings Highway.

By no means is this list meant to be comprehensive. If you know of any great local sports bars — especially themed ones — contact Adam Benson at abenson@thesunnews.com