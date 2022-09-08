Read full article on original website
Ford CEO Jim Farley To Meet Dealers Next Week With This Agenda To Challenge Tesla
Ford Motor Company F appears to be intent on capturing the pole position in the electric vehicle industry if reports are anything to go by. What Happened: Dearborn’s CEO Jim Farley is traveling to Las Vega next week to get the automaker's dealers to shave off $2,000 from the cost of an electric vehicle they deliver to their customers, Reuters reported.
GM Maps a Slow Rollout for Its 'Affordable' EV
DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Thursday the Chevrolet Equinox, one of the least expensive of its new generation of electric vehicles for North America, will go on sale in the fall of 2023 priced above the company's $30,000 target. The car, which shares the Equinox name with a...
Japan Says America’s Updated EV Tax Credits Are Illegal
Following the passing of the U.S. “ Inflation Reduction Act,” South Korea came to the defense of Hyundai Motor Group to urge America to postpone things until the automaker completed a facility in Georgia intended to manufacture all-electric vehicles. Hyundai chairman Chung Eui-sun had reportedly expressed serious concerns that revamping and renewing the EV credit scheme disproportionately advantaged certain manufacturers – sending the Korea Automotive Industry Alliance into lobbying overdrive.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
EV startup Bollinger acquired by Mullen Automotive for $148.2 million
Mullen Automotive has acquired a controlling stake in electric vehicle startup Bollinger Motors, buying up 60 percent of the struggling company’s stock for $148.2 million, the companies announced Thursday. Mullen said it will add Bollinger-designed medium-duty trucks and sport utility trucks to its inventory. The deal “positions Bollinger to...
Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Ford Backed Rivian To Partner With Mercedes In Europe For Electric Vans
Back in April 2020, Ford and upstart EV maker Rivian nixed plans to build a Lincoln EV on the latter’s Skateboard platform, and a little over a year later, decided not to collaborate on a Ford-branded vehicle, either. Regardless, both continue to build and sell EVs separately, while The Blue Oval still holds a $2 billion dollar stake in the relatively-new automaker. Riven is already building all-electric delivery vans for Amazon, though it will also now be collaborating with Mercedes-Benz to create a pair of future EV vans for the European market, too.
Company Behind Lithium Mining Site In Canada Says It Could Power 5 Million New EVs
The North American auto industry’s plan to wean itself off reliance on foreign minerals just got a huge boost thanks to news from Snow Lake Lithium. The mining company has only explored 1 percent of its Manitoba, Canada, site but is already confident it can produce sufficient raw materials to facilitate the build of 5 million new EVs on the continent.
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
GM’s Cruise Launches Cruise As You Are Campaign: Video
GM’s autonomous vehicle division, Cruise, is currently operating a fleet of driverless Chevy Bolt EVs on the streets of San Francisco, recently announcing that is now charging customers for rides. Now, Cruise has released a series of short videos promoting the driverless taxi service. The new videos were released...
General Motors (GM) vs. Ford (F): Iconic Auto Brands Compete for EV Space
The auto industry, aided by the government’s incentives, is pushing full throttle into the electric vehicle (EV) race. Both Ford and General Motors are investing huge dollars in the EV space to earn a higher share of the burgeoning EV market. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Company...
Mullen Automotive Buys Controlling Stake In Bollinger Motors
Bollinger impressed a lot of people when it unveiled its B1 and B2 electric vehicles, an SUV and a pickup designed with going off-road in mind. However, after the strong initial impression and amassing of some 50,000 reservations combined for both models, Bollinger looked like it was struggling to get them to market, and in January of this year it announced that it was shifting focus to a commercial vehicle EV platform and that it would refund all deposits that had already been placed for the B1 and B2 (which it essentially cancelled).
Ford Is First Company To Sign ‘Cologne Climate Declaration’
Ford has made its stance on the environment quite clear in recent years, spending billions on the development of all-electric vehicles while it also works to slash greenhouse gas emissions from its production facilities. In Europe, FoMoCo plans to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, and will roll out seven new all-electric models by 2024. In terms of commitments, The Blue Oval has also joined a European Union-led petition that calls for a 100 percent zero emission mandate by 2035, signed a pledge to phase out all of its fossil fuel vehicles by 2040, and endorsed a CARB ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles. Now, Ford is also the first company to sign the new Cologne Climate Declaration under the Cologne/Bonn chapter of “Scientists for Future” (S4F).
GM CEO Barra Talks EV Future, Doesn't Reiterate Being No. 1 By 2025
General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently talked during an interview on Fox Business. The discussion was primarily related to the disaster we're still seeing in the automotive industry related to supply chain issues, prices, and more. It was motivating to hear Barra, once again, reiterate how confident she is with...
Mercedes-Benz and Rivian team up to build electric commercial vans in Europe
Mercedes-Benz and Rivian are planning a joint venture to build electric commercial vans. The vans will be different designs, but built on the same assembly line. Production is expected to start in "a few years" at an existing Mercedes site in Central or Eastern Europe. Mercedes-Benz and Rivian said Thursday...
Rivian, Mercedes-Benz announce partnership to produce electric vans
Rivian and Mercedes-Benz Vans on Thursday announced plans to launch a partnership to manufacture large electric vans for both automakers. The companies, which signed a memorandum of understanding, plan to form a joint venture to operate a factory to manufacture electric van models, according to a press release from Rivian.
