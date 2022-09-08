Ford has made its stance on the environment quite clear in recent years, spending billions on the development of all-electric vehicles while it also works to slash greenhouse gas emissions from its production facilities. In Europe, FoMoCo plans to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, and will roll out seven new all-electric models by 2024. In terms of commitments, The Blue Oval has also joined a European Union-led petition that calls for a 100 percent zero emission mandate by 2035, signed a pledge to phase out all of its fossil fuel vehicles by 2040, and endorsed a CARB ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles. Now, Ford is also the first company to sign the new Cologne Climate Declaration under the Cologne/Bonn chapter of “Scientists for Future” (S4F).

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO