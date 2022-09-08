Read full article on original website
Starke County Commissioners Table Solar Ordinance Second Reading
The Starke County Commissioners went through the second reading of the amended solar ordinance this week. The landscape buffer and screening amendment was discussed further. It explained participating solar energy landowners adjoining another participating landowner may opt out of the landscape buffer screening requirement along all property lines upon written and recorded legal agreement between landowners. The recorded legal agreement would need to be submitted to the Plan Commission for approval.
Deer Task Force To Start Reduction Efforts Sept. 15
Since the Deer Task Force (DTF) in Warsaw started in 2006, archers have taken 627 deer. Tuesday, the Warsaw Common Council approved a resolution determining the existence of deer nuisance areas within the city’s corporate boundaries. Councilman Jeff Grose, who chairs the DTF, told the other Council members that...
County Clerk Speaks Out Against Move by Commissioners
(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte County Clerk Heather Stevens is speaking out against a recent move by county commissioners. At their regular meeting on September 7, Commissioners Sheila Matias and Rich Mrozinski were the deciding votes in a decision to assume control of a mobile voter registration bus. Their resolution was to establish a process for use of the mobile voter unit for promoting voter registration and applications for absentee voting and early voting, if needed.
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development
A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
UAW members at Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana, strike for local contract
Workers at a casting plant for the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles on Saturday went on strike to demand a local agreement with Stellantis NV that provides members with a "safe and comfortable place to work," the United Auto Workers said in a statement. Leaders of UAW Local 1166...
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a contractor pleaded guilty in the theft of money from the South Bend Housing Authority. Ronald Taylor Jr. owned a business called the Taylor Made Handy Man. He admits he was paid by the housing authority for contracting work he did not perform.
MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter
MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
Workers at Stellantis plant in Kokomo go on strike
KOKOMO, Ind. — Union workers at the Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo are going on strike and demanding better work conditions. On Saturday, UAW Local 1166 announced that members working Stellantis’s Kokomo casting plant are immediately going on strike with requests for a “safe and comfortable” workplace. Among the group’s demands are for the company […]
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
Muncie, Elkhart schools announce pay raises for substitutes
Facing a shrinking pool of substitute teachers, a few school districts in Indiana have announced major pay raises to entice subs with teaching experience back to the classroom. Last month, Elkhart Community Schools announced a $350 full day rate for teachers who have retired from the district, as well as $300 for all other retired teachers, up from $145 last year.And Muncie Community Schools announced it will double the daily rate for...
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
Parts Maker Coming to La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
Parkview Health Hosting Career Expo For Clinical Professionals On Wednesday
FORT WAYNE – Current or future healthcare professionals can learn more about career opportunities at the upcoming Parkview Career Expo for Clinical Professionals. The expo will be open 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne. “If...
Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident
(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
Huntington man arrested after police chase in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old James Hill shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 22, near I-69, in Grant County. The traffic stop of the Chevrolet S-10 was initiated for disregarding a red light and having an...
Fort Wayne sunflower officially takes U.S. title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As he cut down his massive sunflower to take the official measurement for the record books, Alex Babich was still in shock. “My mind is blown. All I was trying to do was beat my personal best. I had no idea I’d beat a U.S. record,” he said.
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
