CNET

7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance

Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Android Central

Samsung gal S10+ copy info. - help

My neice just tested on her Google phone. And IPhone. IPhone worked. Her Google, did not. My neice just tested on her Google phone. And IPhone. IPhone worked. Her Google, did not. What iPhone? Just asked my daughter to try on her iPhone 6s and the YT app there also...
Android Central

Sony xperia xz3 H9436 only works in safe mode and flight.

I do not have any sim card at the momemt. I only use wifi a 4g. Not any apps. Its the same even after a factory reset. Only restarts in normal mode. The average memory and temp is on cpu 40 and 62% after a boost with the app Memory Booster. Battery is on 34. Flight mode seems to work fine.
Android Central

Forget my password

Welcome to Android Central! Which password are you talking about? Are you referring to your AC user account or to the PIN on your device?. Please make an account with us here at Android Central so we can better assist you. Here is the link to get started!. Yesterday 06:41...
Android Central

Best outlook replacement for Android

So while I understand the need for Ads and have no problem with how they did them on the browser version of Outlook, I just can't stand the way MS is implementing them in the Android Outlook app. They pop up at random times in your message list and way too many times one has popped up as my finger was coming down to tap on the top email and I then click the ad instead. While it isn't the end of the world, it is annoying and I don't want to deal with it anymore. Are there any good, other than the gmail app, mail apps for Android that you guys recommend?
Android Central

Anyone else on ATT having issues with WiFi calling?

Are you sure they have it enabled on your account? I have not been with AT&T in a long while and I know that back in the day, it was an account add-on feature (like every little thing they offer). I checked to make sure they hadn't removed this feature....
Android Central

The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them

Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
Android Central

Google Maps

No. As a matter of fact I was the passenger today so had the phone in my hand and tried moving it around to no effect. I did the photo calibration and the figure 8 calibration. Each said excellent when done but within 5 minutes Google Maps would say poor location try calibration.
Android Central

Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release

Check your call screen features. I am so bummed that, yet again, Google has removed the assistive features from the phone app. hold for me and direct my call have both been removed. also, spam calls are ringing THROUGH! WHYYYYYYY????. Both phones (Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a) still have those...
Android Central

My Galaxy S8 Active Will Not Update Software

I took it to a UbreakIfix place as per Samsung request last year, and after 2 days of them having it, they put "Unknown" or the ticket back to Samsung Repair. For the BL unlock, is it a normal apk? or do I need to run via sdcard in recovery mode? I haven't had to tweak a phone since the days of Huawei Ascend M860.... that was my first phone, and it needed serious tweaks back then. Can I see recovery mode via hdmi from usb-c?
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
