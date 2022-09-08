ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brian Eno shares video for haunting new track We Let It In

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXNVK_0hmw7iww00

Brian Eno has shared a new video for a new track, the haunting We Let it In , which you can watch below.

We Let It In is the second rack released from Eno's upcoming album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE , which will be released through UMC on October 14. The new track and video is very much a family affair, featuring Eno's daughter Darla on backing vocals while his granddaughter Anya provided the handwriting in the video, cerated by London-based, multi-disciplinary artist, Orfeo Tagiuri and Eno himself.

“My voice has changed, it’s lowered, it’s become a different personality I can sing from," Eno says. "I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholic, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again - it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.

“I like creating worlds, that's what I do as an artist, creating sonic worlds. Now after quite a long absence of humans in those worlds I have tried putting one in and seeing how they feel in the world I've made."

At the same time Eno has announced a rare one-off talk, Space Music , as he discusses his approach to 3-dimensional sound, the environment and where we are in the world just now, at London's Barbican for October 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday September 9.

Get tickets .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Eno
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Haunting#Handwriting#Space Music#Foreverandevernomore#Umc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Louder

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy