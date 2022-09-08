Brian Eno shares video for haunting new track We Let It In

Brian Eno has shared a new video for a new track, the haunting We Let it In , which you can watch below.

We Let It In is the second rack released from Eno's upcoming album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE , which will be released through UMC on October 14. The new track and video is very much a family affair, featuring Eno's daughter Darla on backing vocals while his granddaughter Anya provided the handwriting in the video, cerated by London-based, multi-disciplinary artist, Orfeo Tagiuri and Eno himself.

“My voice has changed, it’s lowered, it’s become a different personality I can sing from," Eno says. "I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholic, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again - it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.

“I like creating worlds, that's what I do as an artist, creating sonic worlds. Now after quite a long absence of humans in those worlds I have tried putting one in and seeing how they feel in the world I've made."

At the same time Eno has announced a rare one-off talk, Space Music , as he discusses his approach to 3-dimensional sound, the environment and where we are in the world just now, at London's Barbican for October 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday September 9.

