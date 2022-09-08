Read full article on original website
RV and Equipment Storage Building
Project consists of the design and construction of a 75 x 30 metal storage building with electric and partial concrete floors; site electrical work; and an additive alternative bid item for a full concrete slab floor. Added/Updated: September 9, 2022...
Design Professional Services
Provide engineering and associated services for the public facilities improvements and economic development project . Added/Updated: September 9, 2022...
Fiber Optic Local Improvement District No. 1
Work consists of construction of a fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband infrastructure. The work involves outside plant construction, materials management, and technical services to construct a fiber to the home network for the three neighborhoods. Work includes approx 168,622 LF of place...
