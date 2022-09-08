ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse.  The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Florence Pugh Wears Off-the-Shoulder Body Suit to Venice Film Festival Premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'

On Monday, Florence Pugh walked the red carpet for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival wearing a dramatic body suit, with an off-the-shoulder design featuring over-sized puffed sleeves and a gorgeous long train that swept behind her as she posed. The train framed her bare legs, which were lengthened by a pair of black pointed high heels. The sheer black material for the ensemble was studded with sparkling crystals.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Marisa Tomei Channels ’60s Glamour in Scalloped Gown and Crystal Mesh Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Marisa Tomei was utterly elegant for the Venice Film Festival’s world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress was dynamically dressed for the premiere, arriving in a long one-sleeved gown. Featuring a divided black-and-white palette split by a scallop-edged front, Tomei appeared straight from high society in the ’60s. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond rings, snake-shaped hoop earrings and a winding bangle bracelet, all by Bulgari. When it came to shoes, the “Spider Man”...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Regé-Jean Page Dons Armani Tuxedo & Patent Shoes for Venice International Film Festival

Regé-Jean Page is having a classic fashion moment while attending the first day of the Venice Film Festival. The actor attended the first day of the Venice Film Festival in a black Armani tuxedo with an industrial steel print on the satin blazer and classic black pants. Page went with a white button down dress shirt, and paired it with a solid black bow tie.  He slipped into glossy, patent leather shoes to match the suit. Page accessorized with a gold watch featuring a black strap to complete the look.  Many other stars are in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith, Alessandra Ambrosio, Don Cheadle,...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival

The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
MOVIES
WWD

Olivia Wilde Dazzles in Plunging Yellow Gucci Dress for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde had a standout fashion moment at the latest premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” On Monday, the actress-turned-director attended the Venice Film Festival for her newest movie in a custom look by Gucci, which featured a yellow deep v-neck gown overlaid with rays of crystal embroidery and organza floral hem detail. She topped off her look with jewelry also by the Italian luxury fashion label. More from WWDCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksInside Armani Beauty's Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film FestivalVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Karla Welch, who also works with the likes of...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Tilda Swinton Gets Noir-Chic in Alaïa Silk Dress & Leather Mules for ‘Saint Omer’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Tilda Swinton had a standout arrival at the premiere of “Saint Omer” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the film’s debut in a flowing Alaïa silk dress with a scoop neckline, cutout sleeves, and attached silver bracelets. Swinton’s look paired with leather Alaïa mules of the same hue, in-line her outfit’s monochromatism and entailed a similar braceleted element on each shoe. Her look featured a minimalistic approach as she opted for a jewelry-less style outside her dress and shoes’ fused accessory compositions. Swinton wore her hair in a bright yellow style, also seen at the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,”...
CELEBRITIES

