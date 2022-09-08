Read full article on original website
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Marsai Martin Shines In A Dolce And Gabbana Dress On The Red Carpet
The Black-ish star recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for "Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul" dressed to the nines in a sparkling leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress and a ton of fun accessories.
Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse. The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
Janet Jackson Looks So Radiant During Her First Fashion Week Appearance in Nearly 10 Years
Janet Jackson has created quite a buzz after making her first Fashion Week appearance in nearly 10 years. The 56-year-old R&B icon sat front row at Christian Siriano’s runway show wearing a sultry monochromatic black outfit that was equal parts stately and sexy. Jackson donned a black t-shirt bra...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Stanley Tucci, 61, wears a smart blue suit as he smiles alongside his wife Felicity Blunt, 42, at the Soho House Awards in London
Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt attended the Soho House Awards in London on Thursday. The 61-year-old performer and his spouse stayed close while posing for a set of photos during the star-studded event. The happy couple has been married for a decade and have two children together. Tucci...
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
Florence Pugh Wears Off-the-Shoulder Body Suit to Venice Film Festival Premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'
On Monday, Florence Pugh walked the red carpet for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival wearing a dramatic body suit, with an off-the-shoulder design featuring over-sized puffed sleeves and a gorgeous long train that swept behind her as she posed. The train framed her bare legs, which were lengthened by a pair of black pointed high heels. The sheer black material for the ensemble was studded with sparkling crystals.
Elsa Hosk wows in a racy leather dress with a thigh-high back split as she steps out to the closing ceremony of Venice International Film Festival
Elsa Hosk wowed in a leather dress as she stepped out to the closing ceremony of Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The Victoria's Secret Angel, 33, looked sensational in the racy number that clung to her lithe frame. She gave a glimpse of her endless legs with a thigh-high...
Marisa Tomei Channels ’60s Glamour in Scalloped Gown and Crystal Mesh Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Marisa Tomei was utterly elegant for the Venice Film Festival’s world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress was dynamically dressed for the premiere, arriving in a long one-sleeved gown. Featuring a divided black-and-white palette split by a scallop-edged front, Tomei appeared straight from high society in the ’60s. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond rings, snake-shaped hoop earrings and a winding bangle bracelet, all by Bulgari. When it came to shoes, the “Spider Man”...
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.
Regé-Jean Page Dons Armani Tuxedo & Patent Shoes for Venice International Film Festival
Regé-Jean Page is having a classic fashion moment while attending the first day of the Venice Film Festival. The actor attended the first day of the Venice Film Festival in a black Armani tuxedo with an industrial steel print on the satin blazer and classic black pants. Page went with a white button down dress shirt, and paired it with a solid black bow tie. He slipped into glossy, patent leather shoes to match the suit. Page accessorized with a gold watch featuring a black strap to complete the look. Many other stars are in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith, Alessandra Ambrosio, Don Cheadle,...
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
Gemma Chan puts on a glitzy display in a sequin emblazoned gown for her new movie Don't Worry Darling's premiere at Venice Film Festival
Gemma Chan certainly brought the glitz on Monday evening as she attended the premiere for Don't Worry Darling in Venice during the city's Film Festival. The actress, 39, oozed glamour in a fully-sequined gown - which was decorated with a nude flower design over the hem. The beauty took to...
After All That, Lea Michele Has Had To Pull Out Of Some "Funny Girl" Performances Due To COVID Symptoms
"Julie [Benko] is going to crush it today as Fanny — as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theater."
Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
Olivia Wilde Dazzles in Plunging Yellow Gucci Dress for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Olivia Wilde had a standout fashion moment at the latest premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” On Monday, the actress-turned-director attended the Venice Film Festival for her newest movie in a custom look by Gucci, which featured a yellow deep v-neck gown overlaid with rays of crystal embroidery and organza floral hem detail. She topped off her look with jewelry also by the Italian luxury fashion label. More from WWDCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksInside Armani Beauty's Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film FestivalVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Karla Welch, who also works with the likes of...
Venice Film Festival: The best fashion on show
All the red carpet highlights from the 79th installment of the city's annual film festival.
Tilda Swinton Gets Noir-Chic in Alaïa Silk Dress & Leather Mules for ‘Saint Omer’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton had a standout arrival at the premiere of “Saint Omer” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the film’s debut in a flowing Alaïa silk dress with a scoop neckline, cutout sleeves, and attached silver bracelets. Swinton’s look paired with leather Alaïa mules of the same hue, in-line her outfit’s monochromatism and entailed a similar braceleted element on each shoe. Her look featured a minimalistic approach as she opted for a jewelry-less style outside her dress and shoes’ fused accessory compositions. Swinton wore her hair in a bright yellow style, also seen at the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,”...
