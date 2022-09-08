Devils Wary Of Letdown Against MoWest

Eddie Spradlen has certainly played and coached enough football to know when a trap game is looming.

For the uninitiated, a trap game is one in which a high-ranked team plays an opponent everyone expects them to beat rather easily. And when said high-ranked team is coming off a big win in a rivalry game, that euphoria only adds to the expectation.

Spradlen’s Greeneville Greene Devils find themselves facing such a game this week as they prepare to travel to Morristown West on Friday.

The Greene Devils are coming off a huge 21-0 win over Region 1-4A rival Elizabethton. They’re 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

Greeneville defeated Morristown West 55-7 last season and hasn’t lost to the Trojans since 2015.

But Spradlen insists a win at MoWest this time around won’t be easy pickings.

“We’ve had a big win and now we have to go up against another good football team,” he said. “We’ve been on our kids hard, ‘we gotta show up.’”

On paper, MoWest’s first three games of the season seem to validate Spradlen’s concerns.

The Trojans are also 3-0 and ranked No. 10 in Class 5A.

“They’re undefeated, too, and probably feeing pretty good about themselves,” Spradlen said. “This will be a closer game than people think it’s going to be.”

The Trojan likely feeling the best about their chances against the Devils is running back Tison Johnson. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior has rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns through MoWest’s first three games.

“They’re going to run the football really well,” Spradlen said. “Their running back is a really good player and a big offensive line. I think the right tackle is like 6-5, 300 pounds. That’s going to be a challenge for us defensively.”

The Trojans are also capable of throwing the football, though not with the efficiency of Greeneville’s passing game.

Junior quarterback Malakhi Isom has completed 14 of 36 passes for 192 yards, while senior quarterback James Rosen has completed 11 of 22 passes for 121 yards and a TD with an interception.

The MoWest QBs haven’t pinpointed a favorite target as nine receivers have caught passes. Junior Zaylan Frias leads the bunch with three catches for 59 yards and a TD.

Greeneville senior quarterback Brady Quillen, meanwhile, has completed 31 of 36 passes for 506 yards and five TDs with one interception.

In the win over Elizabethton last week, Quillen completed 15 of 19 passes for 179 yards and two scores and the interception.

Quillen also has rushed for 116 yards and three TDs on 25 carries. Against Elizabethton, he ran for 73 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

“We’ve had really good quarterback play from Brady,” Spradlen said. “He’s managed the offense really well, thrown and run the football well. For us to be successful down the road, we’ve got to have him doing all those things well.”

Seniors Adjatay Dabbs and Mason Laws lead the receiving group. Dabbs has 11 catches for 203 yards and three TDs, while Laws has 10 catches for 190 yards and a TD.

Against Elizabethton, Laws caught five passes for 101 yards and a TD, while Dabbs caught six passes for 70 yards and a TD.

Sophomore Carson Quillen has seven catches for 109 yards and a TD, while senior Jayquan Price has three catches for 67 yards and a TD.

Senior Damien Short is Greeneville’s top running back with 230 yards and four TDs on 37 carries. Against Elizabethton, he ran for 113 yards on 20 carries.

Greeneville’s defense held Elizabethton to just 64 yards and has given up just seven points through three games.

Junior linebacker Amanuel Dickson had five tackles, four assists and six tackles for loss against Elizabethton.

Sophomore linebacker Drew Armbrister had eight tackles, two assists and a tackle for loss against Elizabethton, while junior lineman Kameron Lester had four tackles and an assist.

GREENEVILLE

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Player Att Yds TD

Damien Short 37 230 4

Brady Quillen 25 116 3

Carson Quillen 8 58

Thomas Lollar 7 17

Corbin Cannon 2 6

Adjatay Dabbs 1 5 1

Caden Baugh 1 0

Jayden Deeble 1 -1

TEAM 4 -23

TOTALS 86 408 8

PASSING

Player Comp Att Yds TD INT

Brady Quillen 31 36 506 5 1

Corbin Cannon 4 9 84 1 0

Caden Baugh 0 1 0 0 0

TOTALS 35 46 590 6 1

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds TD

Adjatay Dabbs 11 201 3

Mason Laws 10 190 1

Carson Quillen 7 109 1

Jayquan Price 3 67 1

Damien Short 3 20

Zac Chrisman 1 3

TOTALS 35 590 6

SCORING

Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts

Adjatay Dabbs 4 0 0 0 24

Damien Short 4 0 0 0 24

Brady Quillen 3 0 0 0 18

Cooper Graham 0 15 0 0 15

Mason Laws 2 0 0 0 12

Jayquan Price 1 0 0 0 6

Carson Quillen 1 0 0 0 6

TOTALS 15 15 0 0 105