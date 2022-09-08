ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Devils Wary Of Letdown Against MoWest

By By SAM BUNDY Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36629n_0hmw4JyG00

Eddie Spradlen has certainly played and coached enough football to know when a trap game is looming.

For the uninitiated, a trap game is one in which a high-ranked team plays an opponent everyone expects them to beat rather easily. And when said high-ranked team is coming off a big win in a rivalry game, that euphoria only adds to the expectation.

Spradlen’s Greeneville Greene Devils find themselves facing such a game this week as they prepare to travel to Morristown West on Friday.

The Greene Devils are coming off a huge 21-0 win over Region 1-4A rival Elizabethton. They’re 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

Greeneville defeated Morristown West 55-7 last season and hasn’t lost to the Trojans since 2015.

But Spradlen insists a win at MoWest this time around won’t be easy pickings.

“We’ve had a big win and now we have to go up against another good football team,” he said. “We’ve been on our kids hard, ‘we gotta show up.’”

On paper, MoWest’s first three games of the season seem to validate Spradlen’s concerns.

The Trojans are also 3-0 and ranked No. 10 in Class 5A.

“They’re undefeated, too, and probably feeing pretty good about themselves,” Spradlen said. “This will be a closer game than people think it’s going to be.”

The Trojan likely feeling the best about their chances against the Devils is running back Tison Johnson. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior has rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns through MoWest’s first three games.

“They’re going to run the football really well,” Spradlen said. “Their running back is a really good player and a big offensive line. I think the right tackle is like 6-5, 300 pounds. That’s going to be a challenge for us defensively.”

The Trojans are also capable of throwing the football, though not with the efficiency of Greeneville’s passing game.

Junior quarterback Malakhi Isom has completed 14 of 36 passes for 192 yards, while senior quarterback James Rosen has completed 11 of 22 passes for 121 yards and a TD with an interception.

The MoWest QBs haven’t pinpointed a favorite target as nine receivers have caught passes. Junior Zaylan Frias leads the bunch with three catches for 59 yards and a TD.

Greeneville senior quarterback Brady Quillen, meanwhile, has completed 31 of 36 passes for 506 yards and five TDs with one interception.

In the win over Elizabethton last week, Quillen completed 15 of 19 passes for 179 yards and two scores and the interception.

Quillen also has rushed for 116 yards and three TDs on 25 carries. Against Elizabethton, he ran for 73 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

“We’ve had really good quarterback play from Brady,” Spradlen said. “He’s managed the offense really well, thrown and run the football well. For us to be successful down the road, we’ve got to have him doing all those things well.”

Seniors Adjatay Dabbs and Mason Laws lead the receiving group. Dabbs has 11 catches for 203 yards and three TDs, while Laws has 10 catches for 190 yards and a TD.

Against Elizabethton, Laws caught five passes for 101 yards and a TD, while Dabbs caught six passes for 70 yards and a TD.

Sophomore Carson Quillen has seven catches for 109 yards and a TD, while senior Jayquan Price has three catches for 67 yards and a TD.

Senior Damien Short is Greeneville’s top running back with 230 yards and four TDs on 37 carries. Against Elizabethton, he ran for 113 yards on 20 carries.

Greeneville’s defense held Elizabethton to just 64 yards and has given up just seven points through three games.

Junior linebacker Amanuel Dickson had five tackles, four assists and six tackles for loss against Elizabethton.

Sophomore linebacker Drew Armbrister had eight tackles, two assists and a tackle for loss against Elizabethton, while junior lineman Kameron Lester had four tackles and an assist.

GREENEVILLE

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Player Att Yds TD

Damien Short 37 230 4

Brady Quillen 25 116 3

Carson Quillen 8 58

Thomas Lollar 7 17

Corbin Cannon 2 6

Adjatay Dabbs 1 5 1

Caden Baugh 1 0

Jayden Deeble 1 -1

TEAM 4 -23

TOTALS 86 408 8

PASSING

Player Comp Att Yds TD INT

Brady Quillen 31 36 506 5 1

Corbin Cannon 4 9 84 1 0

Caden Baugh 0 1 0 0 0

TOTALS 35 46 590 6 1

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds TD

Adjatay Dabbs 11 201 3

Mason Laws 10 190 1

Carson Quillen 7 109 1

Jayquan Price 3 67 1

Damien Short 3 20

Zac Chrisman 1 3

TOTALS 35 590 6

SCORING

Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts

Adjatay Dabbs 4 0 0 0 24

Damien Short 4 0 0 0 24

Brady Quillen 3 0 0 0 18

Cooper Graham 0 15 0 0 15

Mason Laws 2 0 0 0 12

Jayquan Price 1 0 0 0 6

Carson Quillen 1 0 0 0 6

TOTALS 15 15 0 0 105

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan East riding wave of offensive success

Thirty-eight, 35, 24, 50. Those aren’t the kind of point totals area high school football fans are accustomed to seeing from Sullivan East. It had been five years since the Patriots enjoyed a four-game stretch that productive.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers to face Class 5A defending state champs

Science Hill got flattened at home by Powell last season, and this year’s matchup again puts the Hilltoppers in the underdog role. “It’s not the same (Powell) team as last year, but there is still a lot of talent,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said of the defending Class 5A state champions.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Greeneville, TN
Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Greeneville, TN
Football
Elizabethton, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
cn.edu

Spiritual walk leads Eagles to cool Mossy Creek currents

In a scene not commonly witnessed on a college campus, members of Carson-Newman University’s football team gathered after last Thursday’s practice along the banks of Mossy Creek. The assembly took place less than 48 hours prior to the Eagles’ home opener. With Burke-Tarr Stadium only a couple hundred yards away, the players’ minds were on something even more important than Saturday’s game.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Events in Johnson City go on despite rain showers

Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City. Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe

Psalm 104:33: “I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.”. Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe, 82, 110 Robinson Lane, Elizabethton, entered into the presence of God on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful member of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church her entire life and was blessed to serve as choir director for many years. Her love of music was her gift. She served in many capacities at the church from VBS to Golden Group. She enjoyed singing and leading the choir and was even known to twist a few arms to get the choir filled. She enjoyed canning and caring for her flowers and rose bushes. She loved her family with all her heart and it showed: from Christmas sing-alongs, to birthday parties for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to organizing showers and directing weddings for family members. She was ever present in the lives of her family and friends and her passing will leave an unfillable void. Lyndal worked at Levi Strauss & Co. for 18 years as a supervisor. She began working for Southeastern Apparel Finishing in 1990 as a quality manager. In 1994 she was honored by Levi Strauss & Co. with the highest award they offer. She was presented the 1994 Daniel E. Koshland award for outstanding contributions to the Levi Strauss & Company “Personal Pair” program.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#American Football
WJHL

Bristol Motor Speedway may announce dirt race date next week

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway officials may announce the date of the next spring dirt night race during race week next week. The speedway has said that another dirt race at night will happen again in the spring. Speedway officials said Friday that they may have a date to announce by the time […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

New boat ramp opens on Watauga River

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After several years of cooperation between nearly a dozen different organizations, local officials unveiled a new boat ramp on the Watauga River Friday. The project began as an idea from Chris Little, the founder of Go Betsy. As a member of the Carter County community, Little said the location made clear […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rhythm and Roots Day Two

Despite rain, the second day of Rhythm & Roots saw a large crowd jam the streets as they walked around, checking out the acts on each of the 17 stages in Downtown Bristol. The festival wraps up on Sunday starting around noon and finishes with Rosanne Cash.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rhythm & Roots makes a splash on second day

BRISTOL — Gene Kelly sang in the rain. Danced in it, too. But he was in love. The musicians who performed Saturday on outdoor stages sang in the rain as well. Some even danced. Love? Well, who knows?
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a rainy weekend ahead. Below, News Channel 11 compiled a list of weekend events. Saturday, Sept. 10 What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion FestivalWhen: 12-11:30 p.m.Where: Downtown BristolMore: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/schedule_groupings/saturday What: Umoja FestivalWhen: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.Where: King Commons Park located at 112 N. Commerce St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Crash blocks traffic near Interstate 81 and 26 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police report a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 55 is blocking traffic up to exit 59 in Colonial Heights. This area includes the interchange between interstates 26 and 81. Police believe the crash is between a tractor trailer and a motor home...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

‘Who’s Building That?’ — New Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, Johnson City

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Cats, cats and more cats in today’s Tails and Paws

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption as the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting this week, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City, or you can call them at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

173
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy