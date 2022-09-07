Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Nano-preterm infants may not benefit from non-invasive versus invasive ventilation at birth
Extremely premature infants still face daunting risks of sickness or death, even though advances in neonatal-perinatal care have improved infant survival at progressively lower gestational ages. Bronchopulmonary dysplasia—a serious condition of undeveloped lungs—is a leading morbidity in these tiny infants. Studies have shown that non-invasive respiratory support at...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
studyfinds.org
New stem cell therapy provides long-term brain protection against ALS
LOS ANGELES — Cedars-Sinai researchers say a new stem cell therapy procedure allows them to protect patients with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and helps block muscle deterioration which normally occurs as a result of the fatal neurological disorder. The Cedars-Sinai team successfully engineered and embedded protective proteins...
A woman's pregnancy test came back negative — but she was suffering a ruptured ectopic pregnancy
A mom in her 30s experienced a rare "chronic ectopic pregnancy," which is when an ectopic pregnancy isn't detected via urine pregnancy tests.
scitechdaily.com
A New Genetic Eye Disease Has Been Discovered
A new type of macular dystrophy, which is a cause of central vision loss, has been discovered through genetic and clinical research. A new disease that damages the macula, a small region of the light-sensing retina required for sharp, central vision, has been discovered by National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers. The researchers have published their findings on the unnamed new macular dystrophy in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. NEI is a branch of the National Institutes of Health.
SFGate
Seven health factors that may point to hATTR amyloidosis, an inherited rare disease
(BPT) - Hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis is a rare, inherited and debilitating condition characterized by the buildup of amyloid deposits throughout multiple parts of the body, including the nerves, digestive system and heart. While there are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide who live with hATTR amyloidosis, there could be more....
Abortion Ban May Increase Risk of Death for Pregnant Women with Cancer
The repercussions of overturning Roe v. Wade — and the failure of the Supreme Court to provide any guidance on exceptions related to the life and health of the mother — are potentially catastrophic for a subset of women who face a life-threatening diagnosis of pregnancy associated cancers (PAC).
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
NIH Director's Blog
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
beingpatient.com
Could Ultrasound Help Detect Alzheimer’s Early?
An experimental brain imaging tool explores existing ultrasound technology as a way to detect Alzheimer’s earlier. Researchers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign are developing a new imaging tool that could help doctors better study early changes to the brain caused by Alzheimer’s disease. The imaging method — which uses ultrasound — is essentially refining an already existing technique: the use of a microbubble contrasting agent.
NIH Director's Blog
Combined decline in gait and cognition may better predict dementia risk than either factor alone
Declining cognitive function coupled with slowed walking speed is associated with greater dementia risk in older adults than one of these factors alone, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings suggest that adding walking speed assessment to dementia risk screenings may help health care providers more accurately identify at-risk individuals. The study was led by an international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Rush University Medical Center, the University of Melbourne, and Monash University (Australia).
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
News-Medical.net
Cancer risk higher among children born after frozen-thawed embryo transfer
Globally, a considerable increase in the utilization of frozen-thawed embryo transfers (FETs) in in vitro fertilization has been observed. For instance, in the United States, the use of FET has doubled since 2015. Similar reports of increased FET rates have been reported in New Zealand, Australia, and Europe. The increase in the FET rate has been attributed to enhanced embryo survival rates and improved pregnancy/live birth rates after the transfer of thawed or vitrified blastocysts.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosed in 0.1 percent of neonates
Few neonates have severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, and most are asymptomatic or develop mild illness, according to a study published online Aug. 23 in Pediatrics. Joan Devin, from Children's Health of Orange County in California, and colleagues described the incidence, presentation, and clinical outcomes of neonatal COVID-19....
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fish Oil, Vitamin D During Pregnancy Lower Risk of Croup in Children Under 3
Because there is no vaccine for the disease, preventive strategies are needed, investigators from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark say. Children under aged 3 years are less likely to develop croup if their mothers took fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy, according to the results of a study that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress.
healio.com
More prescriptions a patient has linked with poor nutritional status in those with CKD
Among patients with chronic kidney disease, the more medication prescriptions one has is associated with poor nutritional status, according to data published in the Journal of Renal Nutrition. Further, researchers recommend monitoring nutritional status in patients with CKD with long medication lists as a way to prepare for, identify and...
Nature.com
Neurodevelopmental consequences of preterm punctate white matter lesions: a systematic review
To evaluate punctate white matter lesion (PWML) influence in preterm infants on the long-term neurodevelopmental outcome (NDO). PubMed and EMBASE were searched from January 1, 2000, to May 31, 2021. Studies were included in which PWML in preterm infants on MRI around term-equivalent age (TEA) and NDO at â‰¥12 months were reported. Study and patient characteristics and NDO on motor, cognitive, and behavioral domains were extracted. The quality of studies was assessed using the Cochrane-approved Quality in Prognosis Studies tool.
MedicalXpress
Metabolic markers could give clues for brain hypertension
Patients who suffer from a form of raised brain pressure could have their condition identified earlier thanks to new metabolic clues, new research has found. A new study in Neurology published today looked at the metabolism of people who experienced Idiopathic Intercranial Hypertension (IIH), a common condition characterized by raised pressure in the brain and featuring debilitating headaches and the risk of sight loss.
NIH Director's Blog
In Other Words: Insult—A “Sick Burn” or a Burn That Makes You Sick?
You probably think of a rude or offensive remark when you think of the word insult, but to biomedical researchers, an insult is the cause of some kind of injury to the body. Insults can come in a variety of forms, such as an infection or a physical trauma. One...
Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX.O) drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data.
