Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc, amid plunging valuations in crypto and fintech businesses.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
freightwaves.com
Transportation, logistics M&A not slowing down
M&A activity in the supply chain remains robust even as the freight industry enters the downside of the cycle. Multiple quarters of record earnings and cash flow generation have provided transportation companies the opportunity to solve for capacity, headcount and other supply constraints through acquisition. Providers are also continuing to diversify their offerings to mitigate cyclicality.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
foodlogistics.com
Loading Dock Specialist Acquisition Leads to Single-Source Provider
Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, acquired Charles H. Hodges & Son, providing a single-source option for design, installation and maintenance of commercial dock and door equipment. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the Hodges team to the Miner family as we expand our reach in a...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Snap employees describe shock following mass layoffs and project cuts
Today, we're taking an inside look at what's going on at Snap, where CEO Evan Spiegel shocked employees by laying off 20% of staff and obliterating some projects. Buckle up; Let's get started. This post first appeared in 10 Things in Tech, a newsletter by Insider that brings you all...
Elizabeth Warren urges banks to create new regulations for gun retailers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) called on credit card companies and banks to create a new code for gunmakers, claiming it will help better monitor transactions involving guns and ammunition.
TechCrunch
ARR per employee is the North Star efficiency metric you’ve been looking for
There is no shortage of efficiency metrics that cloud executives can track to gain a better perspective of their overall economics. Sales and marketing efficiency metrics such as LTV-to-CAC, CAC payback and the magic number have long been mainstays in board decks and fundraising materials. As the market has turned, burn multiple (net burn / net new ARR) has emerged as a popular, all-encompassing way of looking at burn versus ARR growth.
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
Target drops mandatory retirement age, allowing CEO Cornell to stay
Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. "In discussions about the company's longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to...
Cogent To Scoop T-Mobile US's Wireline Business For Undisclosed Terms
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc CCOI agreed to snap T-Mobile US, Inc's TMUS Wireline Business. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. T-Mobile expected to record a pre-tax charge of $1 billion in the third quarter of 2022 to cover the carrying value of the wireline business and liability for the contractual payments, Reuters reports.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Cazoo Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review of its EU Business
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, is today announcing the conclusion of the strategic review of its EU business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005166/en/ Line up of Cazoo single car transporters (Photo: Business Wire)
