rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
freightwaves.com

Transportation, logistics M&A not slowing down

M&A activity in the supply chain remains robust even as the freight industry enters the downside of the cycle. Multiple quarters of record earnings and cash flow generation have provided transportation companies the opportunity to solve for capacity, headcount and other supply constraints through acquisition. Providers are also continuing to diversify their offerings to mitigate cyclicality.
foodlogistics.com

Loading Dock Specialist Acquisition Leads to Single-Source Provider

Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, acquired Charles H. Hodges & Son, providing a single-source option for design, installation and maintenance of commercial dock and door equipment. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the Hodges team to the Miner family as we expand our reach in a...
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
TechCrunch

ARR per employee is the North Star efficiency metric you’ve been looking for

There is no shortage of efficiency metrics that cloud executives can track to gain a better perspective of their overall economics. Sales and marketing efficiency metrics such as LTV-to-CAC, CAC payback and the magic number have long been mainstays in board decks and fundraising materials. As the market has turned, burn multiple (net burn / net new ARR) has emerged as a popular, all-encompassing way of looking at burn versus ARR growth.
Benzinga

Cogent To Scoop T-Mobile US's Wireline Business For Undisclosed Terms

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc CCOI agreed to snap T-Mobile US, Inc's TMUS Wireline Business. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. T-Mobile expected to record a pre-tax charge of $1 billion in the third quarter of 2022 to cover the carrying value of the wireline business and liability for the contractual payments, Reuters reports.
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
The Associated Press

Cazoo Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review of its EU Business

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, is today announcing the conclusion of the strategic review of its EU business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005166/en/ Line up of Cazoo single car transporters (Photo: Business Wire)
