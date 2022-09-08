Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back
Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
Santa Monica Mirror
30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees
Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent. Snap Inc– the parent company of Snapchat–recently laid off 20 percent of its workforce, a total of 1,300 jobs. Nearly a third of these terminated employees worked out of the company’s Santa Monica headquarters.
spectrumnews1.com
Del Taco unveils new fresh look and menu item
LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Del Taco is rolling out a new look – and menu item. The Lake Forest-based Mexican-American quick-serve restaurant has dumped its dominant red, white, green, and yellow look for a more contemporary, vibrant light green, grey, white and yellow appearance. Last week, the company unveiled...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
pasadenanow.com
National Non-Bank SBA Lender Opens Office in Pasadena to Better Serve Small Business Community
VelocitySBA, a non-bank lender licensed directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration to originate, fund and approve SBA loans to small businesses, has opened a new hub office in Pasadena. When asked about what types of businesses could immediately benefit from the SBA loan programs offered by VelocitySBA in Pasadena,...
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage
GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
myburbank.com
Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population
Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
kcrw.com
South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion
Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
pasadenanow.com
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”
This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
pasadenanow.com
Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
Cynthia Kurtz, former Pasadena City Manager turned former City Manager yet again, returned to familiar territory Wednesday to have lunch with more than fifty friends at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club. A longtime Pasadena resident, Kurtz was city manager for Pasadena from 1998 to 2008. In fact,...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
coloradoboulevard.net
Are You Ready for Sierra Madre’s Car Show?
SIERRA MADRE – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Join the fun on Saturday, October 8th for the Sierra Madre Car Show, sponsored by the Sierra Madre Professional Firefighters Association. By News Desk. Walk down Sierra Madre Boulevard on Saturday, October 8th from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and cast your vote for your...
pasadenanow.com
Popular Tequila Tasting Event Returns to El Portal Restaurant
Let the better times pour! A sorely missed and popular event has returned to Pasadena’s El Portal restaurant. The restaurant’s now 22nd annual “Tequila Tasting” — which took a three-year siesta during the pandemic — sprang to life again on Thursday as more than a hundred thronged El Portal’s patio to sample tequila blends crafted by more than 30 makers, distributors and producers of the cactus-based beverage.
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.
For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
How The New Chinatown Farmers' Market Hopes To Feed The Area's Residents
Chinatown hasn't had a grocery store in three years; a new farmers' market fills some of the void.
