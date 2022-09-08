ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back

Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

​​30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees

Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent. Snap Inc– the parent company of Snapchat–recently laid off 20 percent of its workforce, a total of 1,300 jobs. Nearly a third of these terminated employees worked out of the company’s Santa Monica headquarters.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Pasadena, CA
Business
Local
California Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

Del Taco unveils new fresh look and menu item

LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Del Taco is rolling out a new look – and menu item. The Lake Forest-based Mexican-American quick-serve restaurant has dumped its dominant red, white, green, and yellow look for a more contemporary, vibrant light green, grey, white and yellow appearance. Last week, the company unveiled...
LAKEWOOD, CA
westsidetoday.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Asbarez News

Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage

GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
GLENDALE, CA
myburbank.com

Authority Says Burbank Has a Decline in its Homeless Population

Today the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released their 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count numbers. This was the first official Homeless Point-in-Time Count since 2020 due to a hiatus during Covid. Burbank’s homeless numbers declined by 9% from 291 (2020) to 264 (2022) while the County of Los Angeles homeless numbers continued to increase by 4.1% from 66,436 (2020) to 69,144 (2022).
BURBANK, CA
kcrw.com

South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion

Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”

This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Are You Ready for Sierra Madre’s Car Show?

SIERRA MADRE – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Join the fun on Saturday, October 8th for the Sierra Madre Car Show, sponsored by the Sierra Madre Professional Firefighters Association. By News Desk. Walk down Sierra Madre Boulevard on Saturday, October 8th from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and cast your vote for your...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Popular Tequila Tasting Event Returns to El Portal Restaurant

Let the better times pour! A sorely missed and popular event has returned to Pasadena’s El Portal restaurant. The restaurant’s now 22nd annual “Tequila Tasting” — which took a three-year siesta during the pandemic — sprang to life again on Thursday as more than a hundred thronged El Portal’s patio to sample tequila blends crafted by more than 30 makers, distributors and producers of the cactus-based beverage.
PASADENA, CA
Vishnu

5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA

