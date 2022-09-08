ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
islandernews.com

Identity of buyer for Arsht’s $107M estate revealed

Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed. On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire...
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood

MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Robb Report

Luxury Hotel Brand Edition Will Build Its First Stand-Alone Residences in Miami

Just when you thought all the branded residences have been announced, Edition reveals its plans for its first-ever standalone branded residences in—you guessed it—Miami. Located in the exclusive Edgewater neighborhood, the 55-story waterfront tower will have 185 bespoke homes.  The 649-foot-high tower offers unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Downtown Miami, and the Miami Beach skyline. Edition enlisted architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, founder of Arquitectonica, to design the glass tower, as well as Studio Munge to design the interiors. There will be one- to four-bedroom residences, with layouts ranging from 1,952 square feet to 3,864 square feet, starting at $1.7...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
sflcn.com

Miami Carnival’s Jr. Carnival Returns to Central Broward Regional Park

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Jr. Carnival, presented by TD Bank, is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park (3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311) from 1 pm-10 pm. This enriching cultural event is not only a platform for showcasing Caribbean culture and an excellent opportunity for youth to participate; it’s a great avenue for developing artistry.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Empty Homes and Promises: Homebuyers Demand Answers After Construction Delays

A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes. The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses....
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Miami Carnival Week 2022

SOUTH FLORIDA – Each year, the most popular city in South Florida becomes a hub of cultural activity as people from all over the world descend upon the city for the Miami Carnival. Ooooohhh wee, this year will be more of the same. Loud tunes, vibrant costumes, good drinks,...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Strip Mall#Parking Spaces#Casino#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Terra Group#Centrocity#Florida Construction News#Rsp Architects#Target
anash.org

Miami Yeshiva Preparing for New Year With Transformational Hachana

Bochurim in Yeshiva Gedolah of Miami, are preparing for the month of Tishrei with a transformational Hachana program arranged by the yeshiva’s energetic shluchim. Bochurim in Yeshiva Gedolah of Miami, under the leadership of Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Leibel Schapiro, are preparing for the month of Tishrei with a transformational Hachana program arranged by the yeshiva’s energetic shluchim.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
FLORIDA STATE
secretmiami.com

Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge

From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
speedonthewater.com

Formula Going Fishing With First 387 CCF Center Console

Announced during the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, Formula Boats’ first 38-foot center console will debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which is scheduled for October 26-30 in the Southwest Florida city. The new model, dubbed the Formula 387 Center Console Fish, is powered by triple Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch

Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis

Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy