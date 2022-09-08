ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, WI

UPMATTERS

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
thecountyline.net

Two arrested for Vernon County bar burglaries

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection with the burglary or attempted burglary of several bars in Vernon County on July 3 and July 4. Joseph B. Hodge, 36, of Elroy and Jacob A. Ruetten, 27, of New Lisbon face charges of burglary, attempted burglary, theft, attempted theft and criminal damage.
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
KCRG.com

Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone.
wiproud.com

Man breaks in, stabs sleeping girl in Onalaska

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after law enforcement officers say he attacked a 15-year-old girl in Onalaska. According to a criminal complaint, Austin Bailey stabbed a girl multiple times who had been asleep inside a mobile home Friday morning. Bailey left...
WEAU-TV 13

New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
wizmnews.com

La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges

Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WB Interstate 90/94 closed near Lake Delton due to crash

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 are closed at U.S. Highway 12 near Lake Delton Wednesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The agency estimates the road will be blocked for two hours. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the...
