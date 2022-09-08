Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said. In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department...
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
thecountyline.net
Two arrested for Vernon County bar burglaries
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection with the burglary or attempted burglary of several bars in Vernon County on July 3 and July 4. Joseph B. Hodge, 36, of Elroy and Jacob A. Ruetten, 27, of New Lisbon face charges of burglary, attempted burglary, theft, attempted theft and criminal damage.
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
Man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash
The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Flemming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake, both from Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Shaw Strangled, Raped, & Stabbed La Crosse Nurse | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #3
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. His Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly advocated for that too. This is who they meant – some of the most brutal killers and rapists in Wisconsin history.
17-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Onalaska
According to the criminal complaint, early Friday morning, Austin Bailey allegedly broke into a trailer located at 1025 Oak Street in Onalaska and tried to strangle a 15-year-old girl. The girl fought back, and Bailey pulled out a knife and began stabbing her.
KCRG.com
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone.
wiproud.com
Man breaks in, stabs sleeping girl in Onalaska
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after law enforcement officers say he attacked a 15-year-old girl in Onalaska. According to a criminal complaint, Austin Bailey stabbed a girl multiple times who had been asleep inside a mobile home Friday morning. Bailey left...
WEAU-TV 13
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
Family of fallen Mineral Point fire captain has mortgage paid off
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The family of a Mineral Point fire captain who was killed earlier this year won’t have to worry about paying the mortgage on their home. Capt. Brian Busch and firefighter James Ludlum died in a crash in January while responding to another crash. The incident brought the Mineral Point community together, and thousands of dollars were...
La Crosse Fall Auction puts up over 100 found bikes for sale
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The fall auction has come early. The La Crosse Police Department finds hundreds of unclaimed stolen bikes each year and puts them up for auction at a reduced price. Over 100 bikes were up for auction today. Some were brand new and some were a little battered, but police officials say the auction helps each person...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
WB Interstate 90/94 closed near Lake Delton due to crash
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 are closed at U.S. Highway 12 near Lake Delton Wednesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The agency estimates the road will be blocked for two hours. Further details were not immediately available. For the...
KCRG.com
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Danny Gorectke lives in some brush just off Highway 151 in Dubuque. Living outside is something he’s enjoyed for the last 7-years. “I prefer this type of lifestyle,” he said. That’s all going to change come Monday at 1 PM after he received...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled him over for excessive speeding on Interstate 90 in Monroe County Sunday. 51-year-old Kurt Boylen of Warrens was arrested after being pulled over for speeding by the State...
