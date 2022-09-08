ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autism

Voices: Thomas the Tank Engine is on track with its autistic train – but there’s a long way to go

By Ellie Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hj53y_0hmvke8l00

This time last year, if you’d asked me to picture an autistic person, my imagination would have gone as far as somebody that looked like Sheldon Cooper or Rain Man’ s Raymond Babbitt. I thought “autistic” was synonymous with “socially awkward, rude, white men on the brink of genius” – and I don’t think I would have been alone in my misconception.

In fact, this misconception, which is hugely common in society’s representation of autism , is probably a huge part of the reason it took me until the age of 24 to be diagnosed – despite showing numerous signs that are glaringly obvious in hindsight. I never considered, and the people around me never considered, that I might be autistic. In part, because we had never seen anyone that looked like me, acted like me, or had anything in common with me have that label assigned to them.

This week, American toy giant Mattel announced that a new autistic character will be introduced to beloved children’s show, Thomas & Friends – and will be voiced by autistic actor Elliot Garcia.

This is a huge moment for the autistic community. Not only are we seeing autistic representation in one of the most established and renowned series in the world, we are also getting to experience that character being authentically voiced by an actor that is part of the community. Authentic autistic representation is surprisingly uncommon, with shows often instead opting to avoid outright labelling of autism, use neurotypical actors, and give the characters a combination of “quirky” (autistic) traits, in something which feels a lot to me like appropriation.

So it really can not be underestimated just how huge of a moment this is – for both the brilliant young Elliot himself and for the autistic community as a whole. I am confident that the introduction of the character will have a life-changing effect on hundreds of thousands of autistic children, showing them that it’s OK to be different, and that their matter-of-fact communication, sensory sensitivities and lack of eye contact are nothing to be ashamed of.

With that being said, there is still so much work to be done. If I had to take a guess at the gender, age and socioeconomic background of Thomas & Friends ’ main audience, I imagine it would be very similar to the group of people who are still most likely to receive an autism diagnosis in a timely manner: young, middle-class, cis, white boys.

So although it is fantastic that authentic and positive representation is starting to appear in the media, we need to ensure that it is inclusive and reflective of a wider range of autistic people – people of all genders, races, sexualities and backgrounds.

Yes, it’s great that we have an autistic children’s TV character. But we also need autistic women on talk shows, we need autistic people of colour on soaps, we need trans autistic people in movies. We need young autistic people in the spotlight and we need older autistic people in the spotlight. We need autistic representation to actually be representative of the whole autistic community.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Autism does not have a look. It is not confined to one very specific subset of people. Autistic people are as diverse as people in general, and autistic representation needs to be reflective of that.

So let’s celebrate Elliot’s new role, and let’s celebrate Thomas the Tank Engine ’s new autistic friend. Most importantly, let’s continue that momentum to bring more autistic people, and more diverse autistic people, into the public eye.

If five-year-old, 10-year-old or 15-year-old Ellie had seen the 25-year-old Ellie of today on her favourite TV programmes, in her favourite magazine, or on the cinema screen, I am confident that she would have arrived at her lightbulb moment of diagnosis a whole lot sooner – and been a whole lot happier in herself in the process.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six

An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Saw 3D’ Writer Marcus Dunstan To Direct ‘All My Friends Are Dead’; Jade Pettyjohn In Talks To Star & Film Mode Entertainment Launches Sales At Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Dunstan, the writer of Saw 3D and Saw VI, is set to direct the horror flick All My Friends Are Dead. Film Mode Entertainment and Roundtable Entertainment will launch sales on the project at the Toronto Film Festival. Written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum, the flick follows a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worse, as the group is murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Autistic#Thomas The Tank Engine#American#Mattel#Thomas Friends
The Independent

Doctor in flooded Indian city abandons car to run last 3km in time for life-saving surgery

An Indian doctor who was stuck in traffic in the southern city of Bengaluru has won praise on social media for running 3km to perform emergency surgery.Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, was on his way to Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur in southeast Bengaluru on 30 August when he got stuck in traffic.His patient had been suffering from a gall bladder illness for a long time and needed surgery.When Dr Nandakumar realised that the traffic logjam would endanger his patient’s life, he decided to get out of his car. He ran for three kilometres to reach the hospital and...
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy