Medical News Today
What to know about acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury refers to a sudden decline in kidney function that causes waste products to accumulate in the body. It may manifest as symptoms of weakness, confusion, and less frequent urination. The condition is very serious and requires people to receive treatment promptly. Treatment might involve blood pressure medications...
Medical News Today
What to know about eczema from overwashing hands
People who excessively wash their hands may notice that their skin is excessively dry or cracking. This may cause similar eczema symptoms, such as itchy, dry, and redness in lighter skin or darker brown, purple, or gray patches on darker skin. This article explores the different eczema types and symptoms....
Healthline
What to Know About Capillary Leak Syndrome
Capillary leak syndrome is a rare disorder where the plasma in your blood leaks from your capillaries (small blood vessels) into surrounding tissues in your body. It affects fewer than 1,000 people in the United States. This condition may begin on its own, or it may be triggered by another...
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
ohmymag.co.uk
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’
A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
survivornet.com
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
Sipping a popular drink can lower your risk of death, docs claim
THERE is arguably no sound more comforting than a kettle boiling. And now, there’s even more reason to get together for a cuppa, as a study suggests one hot drink in particular can help you live for longer. The discovery will come as good news to tea-loving Brits who...
survivornet.com
‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion
Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
