Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
Fujifilm X-H2 tears up APS-C camera rule-book with world-beating 40MP 8K sensor
The Fujifilm X-H2S gets an identical twin - but the new, cheaper X-H2 gets higher resolution sensor that challenges full-frame. As promised earlier in the year, Fujifilm has now announced its ground-breaking X-H2 camera at the New York X-Summit (opens in new tab). With a new 40 megapixel sensor, this becomes the highest resolution APS-C-sized sensored camera ever released. Furthermore it offers internal 8K video recording at 30fps - which again makes it compete with many, pro-spec full-frame mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab).
TechCrunch
Apple iPhone 14 gets new camera hardware and computational photography powers
The company claims that its iPhone 14 camera is even better in all lighting situations than before. The phone gets a new 12-megapixel camera with a larger sensor and an f/1.5 aperture. It still incorporates its “sensor shift” optical image stabilization, and the phone gains a few new tricks as well.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Moto X30 Pro global model launches to take on the flagship competition with an exciting array of features
Motorola has lifted the lid on the Edge 30 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a 144 Hz pOLED display, the Edge 30 Ultra can also fully replenish its large battery in just 22 minutes, thanks to 125 W fast charging. The Edge 30 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera with OIS too, among other features.
The Best Samsung TVs of 2022 Include the Company’s First OLED TV
When it comes to the best TVs you can buy, Samsung is one of the top brands on which you can always rely. Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, Samsung TVs often feature some of the most impressive picture technologies, from pixel count and motion capabilities to brightness, colors, and contrast. Simply put, if you’re searching for the best TVs in the world, you must keep an eye on the latest releases from Samsung. The best Samsung TVs include options for every possible price point, and we’ve gathered our favorites below. The Best Samsung TVs at a Glance 1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90B ($1,599.99 at...
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition render breaks cover hinting a likely launch alongside the ROG Phone 6D
Asus is all set to unveil the next iteration of the ROG Phone 6 on September 19. Dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 6D, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's shiny new Dimensity 9000+ SoC. That's about the only change in the books, though, if an earlier leak showcasing its design is to be believed. However, it appears that Asus could also launch a Batman-themed ROG Phone 6 alongside the Dimensity-powered behemoth.
itechpost.com
Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features
The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
TechRadar
More megapixels vs larger sensors vs larger pixels: What makes a better phone camera
Whether you’re a photography hobbyist, a frequent social media sharer or are just passionate about capturing those little moments in life for your own memories, you’ll want a phone camera that can keep up with your needs. Nowadays, camera quality is a real focal point for the smartphone...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
notebookcheck.net
Brydge SP MAX Plus is a new accessory that purports to turn the Surface Pro 8 tablet into a rugged laptop
Accessory Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch Tablet Windows. At a starting price of no less than US$229.99, the Brydge SP Max+ costs 1.3 times more than its predecessor the SP+ at the time of writing. However, its OEM defends this difference by touting the up-to-4-foot (or MIL-STD-810H-compatible) drop protection a Surface Pro 8 owner can attain for their tablet by installing it in the 'case' part of this new accessory.
Android Authority
Camera details for a second Pixel foldable may have leaked
Camera details relating to a second Pixel foldable have emerged online. The foldable is tipped to offer a 64MP main camera, a 10.8MP tele lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. An enterprising developer dug through Google’s code earlier this year and discovered apparent camera details for new Pixel smartphones as well as a Pixel foldable. Now, the same developer has dug through the Android 13 QPR1 beta and discovered camera details related to a second Pixel foldable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera review: Beyond the margin of error
Samsung upgraded the cameras on the Z Flip 4, but just how much better are they than the Flip 3? We give you a detailed rundown so you know exactly what you're getting.
Phone Arena
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra hands-on: Motorola enters the flagship battle stronger than ever
For many years now, Motorola has either been avoiding the flagship phones scene completely, or faint-heartedly dipping its toes and failing to make a noticeable dent. It seems, though, that there is a new light in the tunnel — the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra!. Unlike the Edge Plus (2022),...
Phone Arena
Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List
Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition. It...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Pricing and availability confirmed for UK and US markets
Samsung has announced pricing and availability for the Galaxy A23 5G in the UK and the US. Presented last month in Taiwan, the Galaxy A23 5G only comes in one memory configuration. However, Samsung has decided to offer three colour variants, which it markets simply as Black, Light Blue and White.
notebookcheck.net
Apple A16 Bionic hammers the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in first leaked CPU benchmark
Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 series yesterday. As earlier rumored, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come equipped with an A15 Bionic, with only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max featuring the new A16 Bionic. The new chipset has now made its first trip to Geekbench, providing the first taste of its performance prowess.
Phone Arena
Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones
It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
How does the iPhone 14 stack up against its Android rivals? Apple's 'Dynamic Island' and crash detection features are genuinely unique - but Huawei and Samsung beat it to the punch with satellite connectivity and 'Always-on' display
After almost a year of anticipation from tech enthusiasts across the world, the new iPhone 14 series was finally unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 - the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
