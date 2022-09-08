Only the 13600K, i7 and i9 ranges come with the Raptor Lake architecture. Just days ago, I said how excited I was about the upcoming Intel Core i5 13400 (opens in new tab). The addition of E cores is certainly the biggest improvement over our favorite budget CPU, the i5 12400 (opens in new tab), but there’s some new information that leads me to put an asterisk next to the word excited.

COMPUTERS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO