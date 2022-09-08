Read full article on original website
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
Business Is Very Good For The Art World’s Criminals, Forgers, And Frauds Right Now
The last Friday in June began like a normal summer day in sunny Orlando, Fla.: The weather was hot and sticky; obedient crowds filed into Disney World as if on a spiritual pilgrimage. At the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA), a much-hyped exhibition was in its final days. Billed as a stash of previously unseen pieces by the late ’80s star Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose neo-expressionist paintings sell for tens of millions of dollars, the Heroes and Monsters show of 25 artworks was to be a splashy coup for the museum, a quiet regional institution unaccustomed to the national spotlight. After all, Basquiat’s...
China’s Wang Xiaoshuai Goes Low Budget and Improvisational in Toronto Drama ‘The Hotel’
Wang Xiaoshuai, director of “So Long, My Son” and “Red Amnesia,” will be the most senior mainland Chinese director to present a new film at a major Western festival this year. That may be a reflection of the growing political and economic separation between China and...
Artist Pipilotti Rist's serene 'pixel forest' explores the chaos of our digital lives
Video artist Pipilotti Rist's first Hong Kong exhibition invites visitors into a mesmerizing "forest" of LED lights as she tackles themes of human connectedness in the digital age.
Biden to spur biomanufacturing, reduce reliance on China with executive order
He recently signed a similar order to boost semiconductor manufacturing, with an eye again on China.
Pompidou’s Christine Macel Takes New Job, Dust Storm Hits Burning Man, and More: Morning Links for September 6, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A NEW LEADER. Les Arts Décoratifs—the institution that oversees the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and the Musée Nissim de Camondo in Paris—has a new director, Centre Pompidou chief curator Christine Macel, WWD reports. Macel has been with the Pompidou for more than two decades, and organized the 2017 Venice Biennale’s central exhibition, “Viva Arte Viva.” She takes the place of Olivier Gabet, who in June announced that he would step down to head the decorative arts department at the Louvre. Les Arts Décoratifs is also in charge of two schools, the École Camondo and the Ateliers du Carrousel. Macel said that she aims to have the...
Who is Banksy? The elusive graffiti artist's identity and powerful works, explained.
Banksy is the art industry's unsolved mystery. His anonymity adds to the allure of his work, which often centers around pointed cultural criticisms.
D.C. Rubell Museum Reveals First Show, $10 M. Gift for Met, and More: Morning Links for September 7, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SYNESTHESIA. The U.K. rapper Skepta (“Shutdown,” “That’s Not Me”) is making his debut as a curator this week at Sotheby’s in London, CNN reports. The grime star has guest-curated the house’s “Contemporary Curated” sale, which has previously been helmed by celebs like Virgil Abloh. Bidding begins today in the auction, which includes work by Alex Katz, Banksy, and a painting by Skepta (his first). “When you make music—because it comes with music videos, styling, set design, and everything else—you naturally get subsumed into the world of art as well,” he told the outlet. Meanwhile, BTS leader RM, who is a collector, recorded audio commentary for 10 works included in...
Greece Approves Plan for Repatriation of 161 Ancient Works, Tarantino and Miramax Settle NFT Dispute, and More: Morning Links for September 9, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The HeadlinesHEADING HOME. A total of 161 ancient Greek artifacts from the collection of billionaire Leonard N. Stern will eventually make their way back to Greece after its parliament agreed to what the Associated Press termed “a complex deal.” That deal has Athens admitting that it cannot prove that the works—which date from 5300 to 2200 BCE—were illegally exported. Largely attributed to the Early Bronze Age Cycladic civilization, the material will return gradually to Greece from 2033 to 2048, after first going on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, beginning next year. Some in the...
New York returns $19m worth of stolen art to Italy
New York's district attorney has returned $19m (£16m) worth of stolen art to Italy. The 58 pieces include a marble head of the goddess Athena dated 200 BC, worth an estimated $3m alone. The stolen artefacts were sold on to museums and private dealers by convicted looters, said Mr...
Bankers, CEOs Splash Millions on One-Week Superyacht Rentals
(Bloomberg) -- Stacy Fischer-Rosenthal and her 30-strong team have had a busy summer booking private yachts for bankers, CEOs and other high flyers now liberated from the shackles of Covid restrictions and willing to pay millions of dollars for week-long luxury cruises. Most Read from Bloomberg. Bookings for superyachts through...
