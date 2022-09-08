ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

shefinds

Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair

As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

Why Does Skin Itch When Healing?

Whether you scrape your knee, cut yourself, or are recovering from surgery, you might experience the same annoying side effect: itching around your wound. So why does skin itch while healing? Scientists are still investigating, but it's believed that as the skin heals, it stimulates nerve cells that can leave you feeling itchy.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
Health
Fatherly

Why Do I Have Such Hairy Toes? A Podiatrist Explains

Everyone grows toe hair, but some people’s toes tend to look more Bigfoot than human. And if your toes are a touch more wooly than the average person’s, it may make you feel self-conscious. But, according to experts, you shouldn’t be. Having hairy toes is actually a sign of good health.
SKIN CARE
aarp.org

Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks

A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
PUBLIC HEALTH
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

9 best eye creams to combat dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness

Eye creams are probably the most divisive of all skincare products. Often, there are two schools of thought: first, there are those who don’t think there’s a need for eye cream, and in lieu of using one, they prefer to take their existing moisturiser all the way up and around the eyes. Then there’s the opposing camp, which thinks it’s better to use something specifically made for use around the eye area. While there are strong arguments for both beliefs, we’re of the mindset that the latter is best, and Harley Street’s Dr Sam Bunting concurs. “Eye creams...
SKIN CARE
CNET

Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. Here's Why

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know that brushing your teeth twice a day is considered the best dental hygiene practice. But did you know you should skip rinsing your mouth after? I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. But this method isn't the best and I only found out last year while scrolling through TikTok.
HEALTH

