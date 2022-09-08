Read full article on original website
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
Itchy Eyes? Here’s What Your Body’s Trying to Tell You
Is there anything more irritating than itchy eyes? When your eyes are persistently prickly, it's nearly impossible to focus on anything other than stopping the scratchy sensation straight away. But to temper the tickly feeling, you first need to know what's peeving your peepers. Here, experts share seven common causes...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair
As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
verywellhealth.com
Why Does Skin Itch When Healing?
Whether you scrape your knee, cut yourself, or are recovering from surgery, you might experience the same annoying side effect: itching around your wound. So why does skin itch while healing? Scientists are still investigating, but it's believed that as the skin heals, it stimulates nerve cells that can leave you feeling itchy.
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Dermatologists discovered a cheap, common blood pressure medication can treat hair loss
Doctors have been sharing photos of their patients' remarkable hair re-growth after consuming oral forms of minoxidil, a cheap blood pressure drug.
Why Do I Have Such Hairy Toes? A Podiatrist Explains
Everyone grows toe hair, but some people’s toes tend to look more Bigfoot than human. And if your toes are a touch more wooly than the average person’s, it may make you feel self-conscious. But, according to experts, you shouldn’t be. Having hairy toes is actually a sign of good health.
aarp.org
Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks
A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
In Style
These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"
Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
MedicalXpress
When does COVID become long COVID? And what's happening in the body when symptoms persist?
As the COVID pandemic nears 1,000 days in Australia, we're well-versed in recognizing the cough, fever and fatigue that characterize the infection. Almost 50% of Australians have now had COVID. Most of us will recover well, but some will experience lingering or new symptoms for extended periods. As we ride...
Miracle cure for baldness may lie in old, cheap hair-loss pill as medics tout ‘cost-effective’ treatment
A BLAST from the past hair pill may be a modern cure for baldness, medics say. The classic hair-loss formula popular in the 80s is seeing a steady comeback due to its reported effectiveness. Called minoxidil, it once acted as an important component of hair maintenance foams like Rogaine, the...
How Too Much Protein Affects Your Eyes
Consuming too much protein can actually damage your eyesight, but the type of protein you're eating makes a difference.
9 best eye creams to combat dark circles, wrinkles and puffiness
Eye creams are probably the most divisive of all skincare products. Often, there are two schools of thought: first, there are those who don’t think there’s a need for eye cream, and in lieu of using one, they prefer to take their existing moisturiser all the way up and around the eyes. Then there’s the opposing camp, which thinks it’s better to use something specifically made for use around the eye area. While there are strong arguments for both beliefs, we’re of the mindset that the latter is best, and Harley Street’s Dr Sam Bunting concurs. “Eye creams...
16 In-Laws Who Won't Be Invited To Stay With Their Families Again Anytime Soon
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
CNET
Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. Here's Why
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know that brushing your teeth twice a day is considered the best dental hygiene practice. But did you know you should skip rinsing your mouth after? I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. But this method isn't the best and I only found out last year while scrolling through TikTok.
What Exactly Is The Skin Barrier And How Should You Take Care Of It?
If you suffer from chronically dry or sensitive skin, and typical treatments aren’t helping, perhaps it’s time to consider the skin barrier. Sometimes called the “moisture barrier,” these terms are simply the scientific way to refer to the skin’s outermost layer or the dermis. The...
Why is poop brown?
Knowing why poop is brown, and what it means when it's not, is an important step in staying healthy.
I Asked 26 People To Share Their Apartment Hunting Red Flags — Here's What They Had To Say
"Be on the lookout for newly 'renovated' kitchens in old complexes. They often put in pre-fabricated cabinets, and I've found a surprising number where you can’t open the drawers or appliances fully."
