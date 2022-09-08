ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reuters

Alphabet's Verily raises $1 billion in funding round

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) health technology arm Verily said on Friday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by its parent. Verily said it would consider investments in strategic partnerships, business development and acquisitions with the new funding.
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology

XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain

Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain. Mysten Labs, the company behind the yet-to-launch layer-1 blockchain Sui, has raised $300 million aimed at building core infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of its Sui blockchain ecosystem. The blockchain company, which was founded by former executives...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Let’s get in the weeds about fintech AUM

In its note discussing the end of the transaction and its latest fundraise, Wealthfront shared some useful information about its financial health, including that it will soon stop consuming cash to operate. Why do we care about a transaction that failed to consummate? Information. Wealthfront’s notes on its financial results,...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Elon Musk $258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Expands

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

DBS Bank To Embrace Crypto For Its Premium Tier Clients Amidst Market Turmoil

Singapore’s renowned bank, DBS is now planning on expanding the crypto services to premier clients across Asia. The affluent clientele base amounts to around 300,000 in number. This news comes during such a time when the crypto market continues to totter under turmoil. Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG

BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
TECHNOLOGY

