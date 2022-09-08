Read full article on original website
Alphabet's Verily raises $1 billion in funding round
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) health technology arm Verily said on Friday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by its parent. Verily said it would consider investments in strategic partnerships, business development and acquisitions with the new funding.
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Jim Cramer Has Turned On Cryptocurrency But Is Bullish On Multifamily Real Estate
Millionaire investor and CNBC “Mad Money” talk show host Jim Cramer is veering away from speculative assets. This is not surprising, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has sent shockwaves across markets, with equities retreating from their July highs last month. During his speech at the Jackson...
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
investing.com
Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain
Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain. Mysten Labs, the company behind the yet-to-launch layer-1 blockchain Sui, has raised $300 million aimed at building core infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of its Sui blockchain ecosystem. The blockchain company, which was founded by former executives...
TechCrunch
Let’s get in the weeds about fintech AUM
In its note discussing the end of the transaction and its latest fundraise, Wealthfront shared some useful information about its financial health, including that it will soon stop consuming cash to operate. Why do we care about a transaction that failed to consummate? Information. Wealthfront’s notes on its financial results,...
Fortune
Biden to spur biomanufacturing, reduce reliance on China with executive order
He recently signed a similar order to boost semiconductor manufacturing, with an eye again on China.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk $258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Expands
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in...
Can Solana Reach $500?
Solana may be down nearly 90% from its all-time high, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.
Two Juggernauts Square Off: BlackRock CEO Fink, Amazon CEO Jassy Have Widely Different Views On Return To The Office
“We have to get our employees back in the office,” says BlackRock's Fink. “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back,” Amazon's Jassy said onstage Wednesday at the conference. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept throughout the world in early 2020, many business leaders predicted...
Mysten Labs valued at over $2 billion after FTX-led funding round
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mysten Labs, a platform that provides infrastructure to accelerate web3 adoption, raised $300 million in a funding round led by cryptocurrency exchange FTX, valuing the firm at more than $2 billion.
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
Why Elon Musk Isn't Enthusiastic About This Energy Technology Backed By Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk has often spoken about his interest in sustainable energy and its development. Recently, in a Twitter exchange, he discussed the relative merits of the different energy sources. What Happened: Fusion is an expensive energy source due to the difficulty involved in obtaining and transporting source fuel and maintaining...
Check out these 31 pitch decks that advertising startups used to raise millions from top investors
These startups are using tech to disrupt advertising and marketing. Explore the pitch decks selling their vision.
Binance Stablecoin Hits $20B Market Cap Milestone, Exchange To Delist USDC Stablecoin Soon
The Binance Stablecoin BUSD/USD on Saturday surpassed the $20 billion market cap. In the overall crypto market, it stands at the sixth position and third among stablecoins by the market cap. Over the last three years since its inception, BUSD has become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the market...
bitcoinist.com
DBS Bank To Embrace Crypto For Its Premium Tier Clients Amidst Market Turmoil
Singapore’s renowned bank, DBS is now planning on expanding the crypto services to premier clients across Asia. The affluent clientele base amounts to around 300,000 in number. This news comes during such a time when the crypto market continues to totter under turmoil. Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of...
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Investment Arm Buys 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital As Expansion Spree Continues
The investment arm of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s crypto derivatives exchange FTX is buying a sizeable stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital. The former White House Communications Director revealed that FTX Ventures is acquiring a 30% stake in the alternative investments firm. “FTX Ventures and [FTX] are acquiring a stake...
