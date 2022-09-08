ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents

TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Vogue Magazine

A Personal Plea to Save Our Democracy—and Vote

Like so many Americans, I am deeply troubled by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I am troubled for personal reasons, because I am a woman and a mother. I am troubled because history has shown that banning abortion doesn’t stop abortions; it stops safe abortion. I am troubled because the Supreme Court’s decision will affect poor women and women of color disproportionately, and because this country does so little to help mothers in the first place.
