Like so many Americans, I am deeply troubled by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I am troubled for personal reasons, because I am a woman and a mother. I am troubled because history has shown that banning abortion doesn’t stop abortions; it stops safe abortion. I am troubled because the Supreme Court’s decision will affect poor women and women of color disproportionately, and because this country does so little to help mothers in the first place.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO