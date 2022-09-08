Read full article on original website
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas attorney general candidate emerges from tragedy with refined sense of public service
Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann says the state's top law enforcement office office shouldn't be undermined by raw politics. The post Kansas attorney general candidate emerges from tragedy with refined sense of public service appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Derek Schmidt campaign highlights a former Democratic voter supporting the GOP candidate for Kansas governor
The GOP nominee in the Kansas governor's race, Derek Schmidt, released the second ad of his general election campaign Thursday, highlighting a former Democratic voter who says the Biden administration and leadership in Kansas has led her to support the Republican this cycle. The new ad, labeled "Chantelle," highlights single...
At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A Personal Plea to Save Our Democracy—and Vote
Like so many Americans, I am deeply troubled by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I am troubled for personal reasons, because I am a woman and a mother. I am troubled because history has shown that banning abortion doesn’t stop abortions; it stops safe abortion. I am troubled because the Supreme Court’s decision will affect poor women and women of color disproportionately, and because this country does so little to help mothers in the first place.
