Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
Found Male Dog
Basset hound mix, black and brown color. Collar with name tag “Jasper” he was found at the Kenai Dump and is now at the Kenai Pacific Star Seafood being watched by Clint.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Standoff With Authorities Results In Suspect Taking Own Life
In the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, Kenai Police Officers attempted to arrest 40-year-old John S. Evans of Kenai at a residence near 5th Avenue in Kenai. According to a KPD Press Release, Evans was being sought for failure to register as a sex offender and two outstanding Alaska State Trooper arrest warrants. Evans fled to his crawl space armed with a firearm in order to avoid arrest. Nearby residents on 5th Avenue were evacuated by arresting officers, in addition to part of the street being closed down during the incident.
radiokenai.com
First Responder BBQ Scheduled For Sunday At Soldotna Creek Park
Sunday, September 11 is the date for this year’s First Responder Appreciation BBQ. It’s an event put on by Senate President Peter Micciche to celebrate public safety and medical frontline workers for their service to the community. The event is rain or shine and it’s free to the public.
radiokenai.com
20-Year-Old Nikiski Resident Charged With Murder And Tampering In Death Investigation
A homicide investigation was conducted at a Nikiski residence on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. after receiving a request initially for a welfare check. When troopers arrived, they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl Bates deceased inside of the residence. Evidence at the residence suggested that the death was suspicious in nature. Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Soldotna Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene as well as crimes scene technicians from the Alaska Crime Lab.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radiokenai.com
Soldotna City Council Authorizes Purchase Of Land Tract Near East Redoubt Avenue
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a tract of land, Mullen Homestead Subdivision Soldotna Creek Addition. The parcel lies along Homestead Lane and extends northeast toward East Redoubt Avenue. The tract of land is 3.46 acres in size and is mostly wooded and portions of the parcel run parallel to Soldotna Creek. No structures or land uses are presently on the property.
radiokenai.com
Supporters Of Soldotna Fieldhouse Meeting Set For September 8th
The Soldotna Fieldhouse is back on the ballot for October 4, 2022. All City of Soldotna resident’s will get to vote on the bond ordinance. According to organizers: There is no sales tax increase proposed on this bond ordinance. Organizers are anticipating an extremely tight (as evidenced last time) election.
radiokenai.com
Mike Navarre Appointed As Interim Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor
A late laydown to the agenda for Tuesday night’s Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly resulted in deliberations and a subsequent 7-2 vote over appointing Mike Navarre as Interim Borough Mayor for the Kenai Peninsula Borough. This comes after Charlie Pierce announced that he will resign from office to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.
radiokenai.com
Home Games Fill Week Five Football Schedule
The first conference opponent of the season for the Soldotna Stars and a non-divisional contest for the Kenai Kardinals spotlights week five of the high school football regular season. The Nikiski Bulldogs have a bye for week five. Friday Night Football. SoHi vs Chugiak @ SoHi 6 p.m. ESPN 1140AM,...
Comments / 0