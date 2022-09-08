ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

thefastmode.com

OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative

In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
TechRadar

Oppo India to hold coding hackathon for students - How to apply & participate

In 2020, Chinese phone-maker Oppo began a 5G innovation lab in India that offer specialisation for research into smartphone cameras. Later last year, Oppo launched its Genius+ program that provides scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premier institutes. Now, as part of that Genius+ program, Oppo India coding...
Mukesh Ambani
TechRadar

Who is building the next breakthrough software product? It’s not who you think

The cost of software development is falling faster than industry researchers can effectively measure. So, by the time someone can calculate the cost to develop enterprise software (opens in new tab) or to start a software-centric startup company, next year’s numbers could easily be 10-20 percent lower. Reasonable software...
kitco.com

LG Electronics to launch its NFT marketplace on the Hedera Network

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the integration, television owners whose TVs are updated to LG’s most recent software will now be able...
Daily Mail

How does the iPhone 14 stack up against its Android rivals? Apple's 'Dynamic Island' and crash detection features are genuinely unique - but Huawei and Samsung beat it to the punch with satellite connectivity and 'Always-on' display

After almost a year of anticipation from tech enthusiasts across the world, the new iPhone 14 series was finally unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 - the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
PC Magazine

Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms

Qualcomm today introduced its latest entries in the Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 series of mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC). They are called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, respectively, and both new SoCs hold the promise of more performance and features for entry-level and midrange devices. We also won't be kept waiting too long to see them used in devices.
yankodesign.com

The Best of IFA 2022: Technology for Better Living

It’s that time of year again when big brands try to make a big splash in upgrading your home with the latest and greatest in consumer electronics and home appliances. The past two years were filled with devices that tried to fill the needs of the times, offering different ways to sanitize and protect your home against harmful microorganisms. Things have fortunately settled down, and industries have started to recover, putting their attention and resources into products that help make life less stressful and more enjoyable. There are plenty of such products up for show at IFA 2022 in Berlin, and so we distilled the lineup into our top picks for products to keep an eye on this year.
Phone Arena

Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List

Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition. It...
Android Central

Google Fi expands its global 5G coverage for select Android phones

Google is expanding its 5G coverage at an international level. Pixels and Galaxy S22 phones are able to take advantage of 5G speeds while traveling to the 39 supported countries. Other Android users can still enjoy full-speed 4G access in over 200 countries on Google Fi. Google has announced several...
