Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative
In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
TechRadar
Oppo India to hold coding hackathon for students - How to apply & participate
In 2020, Chinese phone-maker Oppo began a 5G innovation lab in India that offer specialisation for research into smartphone cameras. Later last year, Oppo launched its Genius+ program that provides scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premier institutes. Now, as part of that Genius+ program, Oppo India coding...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
TechRadar
Who is building the next breakthrough software product? It’s not who you think
The cost of software development is falling faster than industry researchers can effectively measure. So, by the time someone can calculate the cost to develop enterprise software (opens in new tab) or to start a software-centric startup company, next year’s numbers could easily be 10-20 percent lower. Reasonable software...
kitco.com
LG Electronics to launch its NFT marketplace on the Hedera Network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the integration, television owners whose TVs are updated to LG’s most recent software will now be able...
TechRadar
Samsung’s data breach is why you shouldn’t have to sign in to smart TVs
One feature shared by the best smart TVs is an onscreen user interface that lets you stream video, play games, view photos, and do a myriad other things that are limited only by the TV’s built-in capabilities. Getting to customize this “smart” TV interface is a given, with the...
How does the iPhone 14 stack up against its Android rivals? Apple's 'Dynamic Island' and crash detection features are genuinely unique - but Huawei and Samsung beat it to the punch with satellite connectivity and 'Always-on' display
After almost a year of anticipation from tech enthusiasts across the world, the new iPhone 14 series was finally unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 - the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms
Qualcomm today introduced its latest entries in the Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 series of mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC). They are called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, respectively, and both new SoCs hold the promise of more performance and features for entry-level and midrange devices. We also won't be kept waiting too long to see them used in devices.
The top tech products to watch from IFA 2022
We checked out the best tech products launching this year from IFA 2022, including promising new TVs, smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart home devices.
Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
Where are all the dual-screen phones like the Surface Duo?
Dual screen phones aren't exactly new, but now might be the time for them to shine. Especially since foldables aren't getting much cheaper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
The Best of IFA 2022: Technology for Better Living
It’s that time of year again when big brands try to make a big splash in upgrading your home with the latest and greatest in consumer electronics and home appliances. The past two years were filled with devices that tried to fill the needs of the times, offering different ways to sanitize and protect your home against harmful microorganisms. Things have fortunately settled down, and industries have started to recover, putting their attention and resources into products that help make life less stressful and more enjoyable. There are plenty of such products up for show at IFA 2022 in Berlin, and so we distilled the lineup into our top picks for products to keep an eye on this year.
This Microsoft Outlook update will bring back some much-loved retro visuals
Users of Microsoft Outlook will soon be able to customize their interface with a nod to the past thanks to a new update. The email service will soon support two new types of "ribbons" - the menu bar where options and tools are displayed. The two new ribbon types are...
TechRadar
Apple iPhone 14 series price in the UAE, availability and pre-orders
While the rumour mills might have shown a lot of what was to be expected at today's Apple event, surprises were abound none the less. As far as smartphones were concerned, Apple today announced the iPhone 14, a larger iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. While...
dailyhodl.com
Mid-Cap Ethereum Rival Selected by Electronics Giant LG for NFT Partnership
South Korea-based LG Electronics has chosen the enterprise blockchain Hedera (HBAR) to power its non-fungible token (NFT) platform for smart TVs. LG’s newly launched NFT platform, LG Art Lab, allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs on their LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or later. Chris Jo,...
Phone Arena
Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List
Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition. It...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Pricing and availability confirmed for UK and US markets
Samsung has announced pricing and availability for the Galaxy A23 5G in the UK and the US. Presented last month in Taiwan, the Galaxy A23 5G only comes in one memory configuration. However, Samsung has decided to offer three colour variants, which it markets simply as Black, Light Blue and White.
Android Central
Google Fi expands its global 5G coverage for select Android phones
Google is expanding its 5G coverage at an international level. Pixels and Galaxy S22 phones are able to take advantage of 5G speeds while traveling to the 39 supported countries. Other Android users can still enjoy full-speed 4G access in over 200 countries on Google Fi. Google has announced several...
Comments / 0