Benzinga
The Wav Room presents music and artwork in soundwave art prints and handcrafted frames.
"Art for the wavemaker. Let your walls speak, let your walls sing. Make waves in your space." Art is a powerful expression that gives people infinite room for appreciation. Art is more than just material things; it is deeply embedded in everything people experience daily. Music is an art form that is universally appreciated, and The Wav Room combines music and artwork to create innovative pieces.
5 talks and demos that I'm most excited about at The Photography and Video Show 2022
The Photography and Video Show 2022 opens its doors in just over 2 weeks! Hosted at the NEC in Birmingham, UK from September 17-20 2022, this event is an absolute must-attend for photographers, videographers, and content creators whether you're new to the field, a student, or a professional trader. Aside...
The Most Popular Pet Portrait Artists On Etsy
If a picture is worth a thousand words, a hand-painted portrait of a beloved pet must be worth a million. Commissioning a drawing of your furriest friend is a heartfelt and sentimental way to honor a pet — and it’s also more affordable than you may realize. A...
PETS・
hypebeast.com
HAY's Fall 2022 Lighting Collection Is Illuminated In Collaborations and Architectural References
Danish interior stalwart HAY is a part of contemporary life. From its spiral drinking straws to side tables and cabinets, minimal lounge chairs to kitchen staples like the SOWDEN kettle and its kitsch French Press, HAY has infiltrated our homes like few other brands. Now, it aims to continue its lifestyle takeover with its new range of lighting for Fall 2022, presenting a collection underpinned by collaborations, architectural references, and innovations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Make Thousands Copying Famous Works of Art
This article originally appeared on VICE France. Most of us struggle to draw a tree that looks anything like the real thing. Artists like Andréa Dlouha are capable of reproducing not just reality – they replicate other people’s work with millimetre-stroke precision, too. In her Paris atelier, she has faithfully copied works by some of the most famous artists in history, including Picasso, Van Gogh and Renoir. She’s sometimes even commissioned to duplicate family portraits for the next generations.
200 unpublished prints from archives of the famous LIFE magazine go on sale
The French auction house, Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr, is expected to hold a sale of up to 200 prints and unpublished images heralded from the archives of legendary LIFE Magazine, taking place and exhibiting in Paris on September 22, 2022. For only the second time in Europe, unpublished photos...
University subject profile: graphic design
A graphic design degree can help you make the leap from budding maker to creative professional, capable of producing inspiring work and surviving in a competitive job sector. From motion graphics to typography, image-making to branding, courses often require you to develop a wide range of skills. You’ll also study the theory behind different areas of graphic design and be taught about the industry, how to find work, and how to build a professional portfolio.
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."
Jason Farago, our traveling critic, selects a fall season rich in exhibitions on Cubism, contemporary Korean art, and Spanish Baroque paintings from Los Angeles to Antwerp. "Nothing makes sense anymore!" The world your father created is crumbling, and only chaos lies ahead as war rages around you, politicians ramble, new media slams you in the face, and politicians talk constantly. Do you tremble? Do you take refuge in custom? Or do you follow their lead and join the pandemonium to create something new, as they did 100 years ago?
