lincolnparishjournal.com
Students try Taste of Ruston
Businesses, groups and individuals in Ruston gathered at Louisiana Tech’s Quad yesterday as the Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Taste of Ruston. The Taste of Ruston allows students to be introduced to businesses in the area. Businesses and restaurants set up booths in the Quad and show the options to students.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Natchitoches Times
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will announce grant to address regional nursing shortage
NATCHITOCHES – The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will announce a significant multi-year grant to be awarded to Northwestern State University that will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce. Administrators will make a presentation at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, September 9. 10 a.m.: Ribbon cutting for Firm...
Natchitoches Times
Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to bring RFD back to discussions
The City of Ruston Fire Department has been invited back to the table, at least by the Lincoln Parish Ambulance Committee. During Thursday morning’s meeting at the Lincoln Parish Library, a proposal by committee member Jackie White to invite Ruston Fire Chief Chris Womack and the department back into the discussions passed 7-2-3.
KNOE TV8
Winner announced for Early Bird Special prize in 2 Cars, 2 Winners raffle
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The winner for the 2 Cars, 2 Winners Early Bird Special was announced on Sept. 9 at the Creed and Creed Offices in Monroe. Susan Weaver of Monroe won the $5,000 prize. Weaver will receive her check at the Creed and Creed Offices on Monday. The...
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
The Mailman delivers jambalaya for DART
If you love jambalaya. If you hate cooking. If you want to support a good cause and help keep families safe …. For the third year in a row Rusty Wilfong, Service and Parts Director at Karl Malone Toyota, is gathering a group of supporters and friends and cooking pots of jambalaya to benefit DART.
Natchitoches Times
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This
Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
Road Closure: LA 134 in Morehouse Parish will be closed until September 23rd
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that LA 134 in Morehouse Parish, La. is closed due to the replacement of drainage structures. The closure is effective immediately and is expected to remain closed until September 23, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston holds on in dramatic fashion for win over Jesuit
RUSTON — It came down to another exciting ending for the Ruston Bearcats for the second week in a row. This time, the Bearcat defense held on for a 28-23 win over the Jesuit Blue Jays to get the first win of the 2022 season. “I’m just proud that...
lincolnparishjournal.com
G-Men, Demons to clash in Shreveport Classic
Most football coaches feel the difference in team play from their season openers and the second games of the season is one of the biggest determining factors in a season’s eventual outcome. That means Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson is hoping for a marked improvement from his Tigers...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Postel has support among jurors, mayor
Until some sort of proof of the accusations against him are brought to the table, Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel has some strong support from some of the board members. Postel came under fire last week when he was asked to resign from his position by police juror...
KNOE TV8
Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released. Authorities in LaSalle Parish are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 11 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Zoo Buddy: Opossums!. Updated:...
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman says she’s been fighting water issues for ten years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman says she’s had enough after dealing with years of ongoing water issues in Ouachita Parish. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her water smells like sewage and she’s been fighting issues with her water for more than ten years.
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs, ‘Jacks tonight at The Joe
Louisiana Tech opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule tonight when the Bulldogs hosts Stephen F. Austin. Kickoff for Joe Aillet Stadium is set for 6 p.m. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network with the pregame show starting at 4:30 p.m. and Malcolm Butler, Teddy Allen and Jerry Byrd providing the call of the game.
