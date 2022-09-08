Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
G-Men, Demons to clash in Shreveport Classic
Most football coaches feel the difference in team play from their season openers and the second games of the season is one of the biggest determining factors in a season’s eventual outcome. That means Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson is hoping for a marked improvement from his Tigers...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston holds on in dramatic fashion for win over Jesuit
RUSTON — It came down to another exciting ending for the Ruston Bearcats for the second week in a row. This time, the Bearcat defense held on for a 28-23 win over the Jesuit Blue Jays to get the first win of the 2022 season. “I’m just proud that...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs, ‘Jacks tonight at The Joe
Louisiana Tech opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule tonight when the Bulldogs hosts Stephen F. Austin. Kickoff for Joe Aillet Stadium is set for 6 p.m. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network with the pregame show starting at 4:30 p.m. and Malcolm Butler, Teddy Allen and Jerry Byrd providing the call of the game.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Big LHSAA changes will impact Lincoln Parish programs
It was a surprising day for many Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) teams Friday. And an almost seismic one for a few, including Lincoln Parish’s Choudrant High School. The biggest overall change is that there will now be only eight classes statewide. That includes the same number of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston completes another midweek sweep
Ruston volleyball completed another sweep on Thursday night, beating Haughton in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-8, and 25-10. Ruston gets another home match Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. against Central-Baton Rouge. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate the brand new state of the art Martin Luther King Jr. junior high school on the southside of Monroe. Around 2013 is the time when the idea of building a new junior high school came about. This means a lot to our […]
louisianaradionetwork.com
Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch
So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
KNOE TV8
Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released. Authorities in LaSalle Parish are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 11 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Zoo Buddy: Opossums!. Updated:...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students try Taste of Ruston
Businesses, groups and individuals in Ruston gathered at Louisiana Tech’s Quad yesterday as the Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Taste of Ruston. The Taste of Ruston allows students to be introduced to businesses in the area. Businesses and restaurants set up booths in the Quad and show the options to students.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, September 9. 10 a.m.: Ribbon cutting for Firm...
lincolnparishjournal.com
The Mailman delivers jambalaya for DART
If you love jambalaya. If you hate cooking. If you want to support a good cause and help keep families safe …. For the third year in a row Rusty Wilfong, Service and Parts Director at Karl Malone Toyota, is gathering a group of supporters and friends and cooking pots of jambalaya to benefit DART.
lincolnparishjournal.com
College student arrested
A Grambling State student was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly battered and restrained another student. After the incident, the victim went to the Grambling State University Police Department to lodge a complaint against Antonio Wayne Griffin, Jr., 19, of Shreveport. The victim said she went to Griffin‘s room with a friend and Griffin‘s roommate to speak to him about rumors he allegedly was spreading. The victim said the talk turned into an argument and he began calling her names, telling her that he would “handle her inside or out.”
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
‘Tip of the Cap’ celebration in El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The ‘Tip of the Cap’ event took place in El Dorado Thursday afternoon to celebrate highway improvements through Southern Arkansas. This first ‘Tip of the CAP’ event included celebrating the completion of widening the Highway 167 Corridor between Little Rock and El Dorado along with other highway improvements in Southern Arkansas like […]
Road Closure: LA 134 in Morehouse Parish will be closed until September 23rd
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that LA 134 in Morehouse Parish, La. is closed due to the replacement of drainage structures. The closure is effective immediately and is expected to remain closed until September 23, 2022.
Natchitoches Times
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to bring RFD back to discussions
The City of Ruston Fire Department has been invited back to the table, at least by the Lincoln Parish Ambulance Committee. During Thursday morning’s meeting at the Lincoln Parish Library, a proposal by committee member Jackie White to invite Ruston Fire Chief Chris Womack and the department back into the discussions passed 7-2-3.
Bastrop mayor appoints Timothy Williams as fire chief
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive officially announced Timothy Williams as the appointed fire chief for the City of Bastrop. Williams has served the community for over 20 years. He was an interim for 90 days before filling in the position permanently. “I never regret coming to work. Once you become a public […]
LA 154 Near Lake Bistineau Dam to be Closed For Months
Having a son who recently moved to Elm Grove on Louisiana Highway 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam, I can personally attest to the fact that this announcement is going to affect a lot of motorists. I didn't realize just how many people travel LA 154 between Ringgold and Elm...
