Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO