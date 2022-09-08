ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Communication, filling jobs are priorities for county officials

By Joanne Beck
 3 days ago

When he left his job at the Chamber of Commerce to work for Genesee County, Steven Falitico had a shade of concern.

“I’m new to all of this, I’m from the private sector. I have tried to ingrain myself,” he said during a county meeting Wednesday. “I thought the job was going to be a little boring, but a lot of things are coming at me fast.”

Falitico is the county’s new public communications and web design specialist. Not only is he new to the position, but it is new to the county. Falitico will be responsible for developing, designing and coordinating websites and various social media platforms, and disseminating news and information through a variety of media outlets.

Wednesday he was given a different charge: promote vacancies in the county, including corrections officers and election inspectors. Many county directors have been reporting a lack of candidates for openings in their departments, from Mental Health and Veterans Services to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Board of Elections.

Not that county officials haven’t already taken steps to boost interest. Earlier this year the county agreed to waive all Civil Service test fees for the remaining year.

Legislators are considering an amendment to a public officers law that would allow candidates to live in contiguous counties, such as Erie and Monroe.

Requirements for election poll workers have also been revised.

“All counties are having a difficult time getting poll workers,” County Manager Matt Landers said. “We’re going after a new demographic.”

People 18 and older can apply for the position, and county staff are promoting it as an opportunity to make some extra cash.

“That's the kind of stuff that we're gonna be targeting. So Steven, jump right on that, along with meeting with all the department heads and revamping our website,” Landers said. “But things that come to mind that you need help with or want help or ideas for initiatives, you know, Steven is going to be critical for us in that regard.”

As for Falitico’s new role, the county’s contract with e3 Communications out of Buffalo will end on Sept. 30. It was evident, Landers said, that “as great a job as e3 was doing … you can’t replace a person.”

“There's nuances, having a person embedded who understands what's going on, and making changes here and there and really make it make a difference,” he said. “So we're thrilled to have Steven and want to make sure that you had an opportunity to meet him.”

Top Photo: Steven Falitico, being introduced to members of Genesee County Legislature on Wednesday; County Manager Matt Landers discusses Falitico's role as Assistant Manager Tammi Ferringer listens. Photos by Joanne Beck.

