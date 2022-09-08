Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
Construction costs rise for Ithaca’s new fire station
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s new fire station is going to cost more than anticipated. Officials plan to build the station at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Dryden Road. The current East Hill Fire Station is located on College Avenue – that building will be demolished.
literock973.com
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
literock973.com
Trumansburg seeks to boost village’s walkability
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg officials are applying for a state grant. Mayor Rordan Hart tells WHCU about the New York Forward program. The mayor says the grant would make Trumansburg even more friendly for walkers. If awarded the grant, Mayor Hart says it would connect about one third...
literock973.com
Two charged with harassment of TCAT driver
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Ithaca men are charged with the harassment of a TCAT bus driver. Police say 44-year-old Terence Johnson and 22-year-old Umeek Adams were both drunk Wednesday night when they boarded a TCAT bus in the downtown area. The driver says he kicked both men off the bus for disruptive behavior when Johnson punched him in the face, then Adams spat on him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
literock973.com
Cortland Mayor: Significant delays in Clinton Avenue, Main Street projects
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Construction on Clinton Avenue in Cortland was delayed this week by heavy rains, which caused a sinkhole. Mayor Scott Steve says they’ve seen other snags. It’s delayed completion of the project by a few weeks. The other big road construction project this year...
literock973.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
literock973.com
Green Street parking garage opens in Ithaca, Officials discuss next phase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Welcome words for Ithaca residents and visitors – the Green Street parking garage is open. Representatives from the City, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, and the Vecino Group were on hand Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the freshly finished first phase of the project. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis thanked all involved for their tireless work and summarized the garage itself.
literock973.com
Cinemapolis: Changing of the guard
There’s a changing of the guard at Cinemapolis in downtown Ithaca!. Executive Director Brett Bossard tell us more about his big news and previews TIFF!
IN THIS ARTICLE
literock973.com
“Be Kind” Giveaway
You’ve seen them all around Ithaca and the Finger Lakes…the wooden read hearts asking us to just “be kind”!. There a creation of Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”, Darrell Harrington…who took it upon himself to try and make our world a better place!. You...
Comments / 0