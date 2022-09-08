A Grambling State student was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly battered and restrained another student. After the incident, the victim went to the Grambling State University Police Department to lodge a complaint against Antonio Wayne Griffin, Jr., 19, of Shreveport. The victim said she went to Griffin‘s room with a friend and Griffin‘s roommate to speak to him about rumors he allegedly was spreading. The victim said the talk turned into an argument and he began calling her names, telling her that he would “handle her inside or out.”

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO