lincolnparishjournal.com
Big LHSAA changes will impact Lincoln Parish programs
It was a surprising day for many Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) teams Friday. And an almost seismic one for a few, including Lincoln Parish’s Choudrant High School. The biggest overall change is that there will now be only eight classes statewide. That includes the same number of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students try Taste of Ruston
Businesses, groups and individuals in Ruston gathered at Louisiana Tech’s Quad yesterday as the Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Taste of Ruston. The Taste of Ruston allows students to be introduced to businesses in the area. Businesses and restaurants set up booths in the Quad and show the options to students.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston completes another midweek sweep
Ruston volleyball completed another sweep on Thursday night, beating Haughton in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-8, and 25-10. Ruston gets another home match Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. against Central-Baton Rouge. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston holds on in dramatic fashion for win over Jesuit
RUSTON — It came down to another exciting ending for the Ruston Bearcats for the second week in a row. This time, the Bearcat defense held on for a 28-23 win over the Jesuit Blue Jays to get the first win of the 2022 season. “I’m just proud that...
lincolnparishjournal.com
G-Men, Demons to clash in Shreveport Classic
Most football coaches feel the difference in team play from their season openers and the second games of the season is one of the biggest determining factors in a season’s eventual outcome. That means Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson is hoping for a marked improvement from his Tigers...
myarklamiss.com
Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate the brand new state of the art Martin Luther King Jr. junior high school on the southside of Monroe. Around 2013 is the time when the idea of building a new junior high school came about. This means a lot to our […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, September 9. 10 a.m.: Ribbon cutting for Firm...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Miss Louisiana receives her day in home parish
Gracie Reichman, a senior at Louisiana Tech and current Miss Louisiana, was celebrated in her home of Grant Parish with a proclamation of Gracie Reichman Day. Reichman, a kinesiology and health sciences major, was honored as well with an unveiling of a highway sign that reads, “Welcome to Grant Parish: Home of Miss Louisiana 2022 Miss Gracie Reichman.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep hopes Heard keeps sounding off for Panthers
Transitioning from players the court to the gridiron has resulted in multiple grand slams for Lincoln Preparatory School in recent years. And the Panthers have hope for another slam dunk this season. It worked last week when Brandon Heard hauled in a pass and turned it into a long, game-winning touchdown.
KNOE TV8
The Brown Bag Concert Series is back in West Monroe
Louisiana currently has a $15 billion backlog for road/bridge projects, including $3 billion in NELA. Arts on the Bayou took place at ULM for area high school students. High school students learned about the school's visual and performing arts programs. Hunger Action Month - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago.
lincolnparishjournal.com
College student arrested
A Grambling State student was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly battered and restrained another student. After the incident, the victim went to the Grambling State University Police Department to lodge a complaint against Antonio Wayne Griffin, Jr., 19, of Shreveport. The victim said she went to Griffin‘s room with a friend and Griffin‘s roommate to speak to him about rumors he allegedly was spreading. The victim said the talk turned into an argument and he began calling her names, telling her that he would “handle her inside or out.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to bring RFD back to discussions
The City of Ruston Fire Department has been invited back to the table, at least by the Lincoln Parish Ambulance Committee. During Thursday morning’s meeting at the Lincoln Parish Library, a proposal by committee member Jackie White to invite Ruston Fire Chief Chris Womack and the department back into the discussions passed 7-2-3.
lincolnparishjournal.com
The Mailman delivers jambalaya for DART
If you love jambalaya. If you hate cooking. If you want to support a good cause and help keep families safe …. For the third year in a row Rusty Wilfong, Service and Parts Director at Karl Malone Toyota, is gathering a group of supporters and friends and cooking pots of jambalaya to benefit DART.
westcentralsbest.com
KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Leesville
Leesville, La - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is announcing its return to the rails this year for the first time since 2019, and it has stops planned for five Louisiana cities, including Leesville. As always, visitors can tour the festive train at no cost. This year’s tour will...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Postel has support among jurors, mayor
Until some sort of proof of the accusations against him are brought to the table, Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel has some strong support from some of the board members. Postel came under fire last week when he was asked to resign from his position by police juror...
KNOE TV8
Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released. Authorities in LaSalle Parish are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 11 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Zoo Buddy: Opossums!. Updated:...
Bastrop mayor appoints Timothy Williams as fire chief
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive officially announced Timothy Williams as the appointed fire chief for the City of Bastrop. Williams has served the community for over 20 years. He was an interim for 90 days before filling in the position permanently. “I never regret coming to work. Once you become a public […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Russell apologizes to Postel; declines to release names of fellow jurors
Lincoln Parish Police Jury juror Skip Russell met with and apologized to LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel Friday, just over a week after Russell had asked Postel to submit his resignation in a closed-door meeting. “As a Christian individual, I don’t want to have a hand in hurting anyone,” said Russell...
