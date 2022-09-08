Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Postel has support among jurors, mayor
Until some sort of proof of the accusations against him are brought to the table, Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel has some strong support from some of the board members. Postel came under fire last week when he was asked to resign from his position by police juror...
Bastrop mayor appoints Timothy Williams as fire chief
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive officially announced Timothy Williams as the appointed fire chief for the City of Bastrop. Williams has served the community for over 20 years. He was an interim for 90 days before filling in the position permanently. “I never regret coming to work. Once you become a public […]
magnoliareporter.com
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to bring RFD back to discussions
The City of Ruston Fire Department has been invited back to the table, at least by the Lincoln Parish Ambulance Committee. During Thursday morning’s meeting at the Lincoln Parish Library, a proposal by committee member Jackie White to invite Ruston Fire Chief Chris Womack and the department back into the discussions passed 7-2-3.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Russell apologizes to Postel; declines to release names of fellow jurors
Lincoln Parish Police Jury juror Skip Russell met with and apologized to LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel Friday, just over a week after Russell had asked Postel to submit his resignation in a closed-door meeting. “As a Christian individual, I don’t want to have a hand in hurting anyone,” said Russell...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman held for Texas authorities
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas woman Sunday after learning she was wanted for parole violation. Deputy D. Johnston spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired license plate on Interstate 20 about 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was stopped near the Simsboro post office. The driver was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Investigation finds wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested early Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy investigated a case of possible illegal dumping at a trash container site. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. P. Ayers saw a truck with its lights and engine off at the trash dumpsters on La. Highway 821 near La. 33. Items in the back of the truck included a refrigerator and an oven, items often left illegally at the dumpsters.
KTAL
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges, and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services. It happened toward the end of the sermon during the morning service at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church, according to church member and off-duty Minden police officer Jared McIver. What stood out immediately, McIver says, is that the man came in through the front door and slowly made his way down the aisle all the way to a front row seat.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police see assault, make arrest
Grambling Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday evening after a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot. A GPD officer saw a physical altercation in progress about 6:45 p.m. in the Spring Market parking lot. The officer intervened and the victim stated his roommate of three months punched him in the right side of his face with this fist, breaking his glasses. The victim said they were returning to their vehicle when Jamison B. Shults, 48, attempted to drive while intoxicated. The victim asked for the keys and Shults became upset and struck him, nearly knocking him to the ground.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in GSU dorm damage
A California man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus after police investigated damage to a dorm room. GSU Police responded to Wheatley Hall about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday regarding a complaint of property damage. A staffer told officers the room had been severely damaged, including the closet door, the wall, entry door, a dresser, and nightstand. An estimate of the damage was calculated at over $1,100.
‘Tip of the Cap’ celebration in El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The ‘Tip of the Cap’ event took place in El Dorado Thursday afternoon to celebrate highway improvements through Southern Arkansas. This first ‘Tip of the CAP’ event included celebrating the completion of widening the Highway 167 Corridor between Little Rock and El Dorado along with other highway improvements in Southern Arkansas like […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
College student arrested
A Grambling State student was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly battered and restrained another student. After the incident, the victim went to the Grambling State University Police Department to lodge a complaint against Antonio Wayne Griffin, Jr., 19, of Shreveport. The victim said she went to Griffin‘s room with a friend and Griffin‘s roommate to speak to him about rumors he allegedly was spreading. The victim said the talk turned into an argument and he began calling her names, telling her that he would “handle her inside or out.”
KNOE TV8
Son speaks out after his father has been missing 33 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We recently told you about an open missing person case from 1989. Robert Browning was 53 years old when he disappeared from his Monroe home in the 700 block of Bayou Shores Dr. Michael Browning, Robert’s son, says at this point, thirty-three years later, his family...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested with synthetic marijuana
A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A Ruston man is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her young son Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Nutmeg Drive Wednesday regarding a shooting. The victim said her boyfriend, Gary J. Cooper Jr,, 31, had shot at her and her young son. The victim said they had been arguing before Cooper tried to force himself into the residence they share. Cooper became upset and fired a single shot at the victim and her son with a 9mm pistol.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students try Taste of Ruston
Businesses, groups and individuals in Ruston gathered at Louisiana Tech’s Quad yesterday as the Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Taste of Ruston. The Taste of Ruston allows students to be introduced to businesses in the area. Businesses and restaurants set up booths in the Quad and show the options to students.
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
KNOE TV8
Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released. Authorities in LaSalle Parish are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 11 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Zoo Buddy: Opossums!. Updated:...
Why Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There’s a Nuclear Attack
Have you ever read an article and it left you completely unsettled? That's exactly what happened to me. 247WallSt.com just listed the worst places to be if there is a nuclear attack. Why was I surprised when Shreveport-Bossier made the list?. Shreveport-Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There's...
