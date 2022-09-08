ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Cedar Creek falls late to Vidalia

Lane Thomas rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns and scored a fourth on a defensive play, but Cedar Creek saw a 22-point lead evaporate as the Cougars fell 30-29 at Vidalia Friday night. Thomas accounted for three of those scores in the opening quarter, hitting paydirt on runs of...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs unable to overcome sluggish start

NATCHEZ — Lawrence County (3-0) continued its strong start to the season with a 43-30 win over Natchez High School (2-1) Friday night. The Cougars beat 5A Brookhaven to start the year and are not a 4A opponent you could overlook. Bulldog Head Coach Steve Davis said Lawrence County...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies

NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
NATCHEZ, MS
fox8live.com

800-lb. gator caught in La. lake

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness. Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Get ready! Best of Motown concert coming to Concordia Bank

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust are gearing up to present the best of Motown with Tim Mitchell and vocalist Cara Black on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Concordia Bank Lobby in Vidalia. The performance will feature many of the greatest...
VIDALIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Photographer finds hundreds of fish dead

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - At the Black River near Jonesville, photographer Cindy Thompson headed down to the riverbank and saw what comes most summers, a fish kill. “Just was a never-ending stream of dead fish,” Thompson said. There were hundreds of dead fish floating down the river. “We...
JONESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
Magnolia State Live

‘I almost lost my life three times on that road.’ Residents want action on Mississippi road work not bickering after 20 years of waiting

After 20 years and no answers, taxpaying residents along treacherous Morgantown Road in Adams County are growing impatient for work to widen and resurface the roadway to commence. The work could start this month once the plans are split into a multi-phase project, officials said. Joyce Griffin, a retired registered...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jury selection underway for Natchez man accused of killing 4-year-old

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister. The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Can you have too many corporals? Mississippi police chief and small town elected leaders at odds over police promotions

A Mississippi police chief tangled with the leaders of one small Mississippi city over police promotions and salaries in his department. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins presented three patrolmen for promotions to corporal, with the standard accompanying pay increase. Alderman-at-large Don Underwood asked Chief Kenneth Collins to explain the organizational...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

