Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Cedar Creek falls late to Vidalia
Lane Thomas rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns and scored a fourth on a defensive play, but Cedar Creek saw a 22-point lead evaporate as the Cougars fell 30-29 at Vidalia Friday night. Thomas accounted for three of those scores in the opening quarter, hitting paydirt on runs of...
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs unable to overcome sluggish start
NATCHEZ — Lawrence County (3-0) continued its strong start to the season with a 43-30 win over Natchez High School (2-1) Friday night. The Cougars beat 5A Brookhaven to start the year and are not a 4A opponent you could overlook. Bulldog Head Coach Steve Davis said Lawrence County...
Natchez Democrat
‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies
NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
fox8live.com
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness. Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Get ready! Best of Motown concert coming to Concordia Bank
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust are gearing up to present the best of Motown with Tim Mitchell and vocalist Cara Black on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Concordia Bank Lobby in Vidalia. The performance will feature many of the greatest...
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
Natchez Democrat
‘The Voice of Walmart,’ Late employee of 35 years honored with memorial balloon release
NATCHEZ — Dozens of Natchez Walmart employees replaced their traditional blue and yellow vests with bright red T-shirts on Friday and carried red and white balloons with them to the parking lot of the store. Red was the favorite color of Judy Ann Adams, who worked there for more...
Interstate chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph ends with crash under Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement officers were involved in a high-speed chase along I-20 eastbound from Tallulah, Louisiana, to the Mississippi River bridge that crosses over to Vicksburg on Sunday at around 7:39 p.m. A Madison Parish deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle when it failed to yield for lights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi co-workers mourn the death of woman customers knew as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers in one Mississippi community are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
KNOE TV8
Photographer finds hundreds of fish dead
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - At the Black River near Jonesville, photographer Cindy Thompson headed down to the riverbank and saw what comes most summers, a fish kill. “Just was a never-ending stream of dead fish,” Thompson said. There were hundreds of dead fish floating down the river. “We...
Police rule death of woman whose body was found in Mississippi River a suicide
Natchez police have ruled the death of a woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River on Thursday a suicide. The body of a 39-year-old woman was found on Thursday by barge operators on the Mississippi River about 15 miles South of the Natchez bridge. Adams County Sheriff Travis...
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
‘The problem is so big’: Natchez residents ask aldermen to fund housing repairs in Minorville, among working poor
NATCHEZ — About 20 members of the community showed up to the City of Natchez special hearing on its budget Tuesday night seeking funding for efforts to improving housing conditions in Minorville and among the working poor. Emarose Collins Jackson, who taught 36 years in the Natchez public schools,...
‘I almost lost my life three times on that road.’ Residents want action on Mississippi road work not bickering after 20 years of waiting
After 20 years and no answers, taxpaying residents along treacherous Morgantown Road in Adams County are growing impatient for work to widen and resurface the roadway to commence. The work could start this month once the plans are split into a multi-phase project, officials said. Joyce Griffin, a retired registered...
Police: Juveniles caught ‘drag racing’ vehicles stolen from Mississippi car dealership
During the early morning hours Sunday, three vehicles were stolen from Mississippi Auto Direct in Natchez, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. Investigators identified four juvenile suspects and have taken them into custody. Some of the juveniles are charged with automobile theft and others with possession of stolen weapons. Two...
Jury selection underway for Natchez man accused of killing 4-year-old
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister. The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the […]
Can you have too many corporals? Mississippi police chief and small town elected leaders at odds over police promotions
A Mississippi police chief tangled with the leaders of one small Mississippi city over police promotions and salaries in his department. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins presented three patrolmen for promotions to corporal, with the standard accompanying pay increase. Alderman-at-large Don Underwood asked Chief Kenneth Collins to explain the organizational...
Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
Natchez Democrat
Natchez business owner looking for thief who reportedly took rolled-up large rug outside store, put it in their car and drove off
A downtown Natchez business owner is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible taking a rolled-up large rug and then putting it in their car without paying for it. Darby Short, of Darby’s and Darby’s Furniture in downtown Natchez, posted about the rug theft...
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
Comments / 0