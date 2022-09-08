Grambling Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday evening after a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot. A GPD officer saw a physical altercation in progress about 6:45 p.m. in the Spring Market parking lot. The officer intervened and the victim stated his roommate of three months punched him in the right side of his face with this fist, breaking his glasses. The victim said they were returning to their vehicle when Jamison B. Shults, 48, attempted to drive while intoxicated. The victim asked for the keys and Shults became upset and struck him, nearly knocking him to the ground.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO